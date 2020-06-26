By now you know of the passing of Bill Stolzer, the longtime business leader in Manhattan. Mr. Stolzer was the head of Union National Bank for decades; it’s now Commerce Bank.
He served in a variety of prominent roles in Manhattan, and played a key part in the development of business and real estate in the region for a generation.
His obituary, published in Thursday’s Mercury, described him well. A news story we published on the front page the same day, recited a list of his accomplishments, which are considerable. I’d only like to add a few comments of my own, because I believe he earned them.
He was the classiest gentleman I believe I ever met. He was gracious and fundamentally kind, going out of his way to ask about you. He listened, and he’d usually have a compliment to hand out, one that showed he was paying attention.
He always dressed exactly right, with just a hint of flair — a pocket square, or the sleeves rolled up just so. When I think of the 1970s or 1980s, I believe I will always visualize whatever it was that Bill Stolzer was wearing. His hair: Never out of place. Skiing in Vail, he had perfect parallel form, carving a beautiful trail, seemingly effortlessly down the mountain. That was a pretty good metaphor, come to think of it.
I presume it was the same in the 1990s, but that was my decade in the wilderness of one coast or another. I didn’t get a chance to see him much. It was one of the things I missed, being away from Manhattan. I also missed Charlie Hostetler, similarly a major figure of Manhattan’s society and business scenes. (They were competitors; I remember Mr. Hostetler ordering a burger and a drink at the Country Club and telling the waiter to “put it on the account of L.W. Stolzer,” which I have come to assume the waiter understood to be a gag.)
Awhile after I moved back to town, Mr. Stolzer was still the epitome of class. It helped, of course, that his wife, Eleanor, was equally classy and gracious and kind, as were their daughters, Mary Kevin and Ellen. At a tailgate party in the parking lot — whether the football team was awful (as was the case for decades) or tremendous (as miraculously came to pass late in the 1990s) — they always had fantastic cookies, and offered them generously.
Mr. Stolzer also had a very quick wit, different in type but similar in speed to Mr. Hostetler. One evening, he was visiting my parents’ house in the dead of winter. He had suffered a stroke awhile before that, so he moved a little slower and spoke a little softer. There was some ice on the steps into the back door, and as I helped him up those steps, I apologized for the unsure footing. “It’s OK,” he said quietly out the side of his mouth, “I’ve always wanted to own a newspaper.”
Took me a minute to get the joke. He was a generation older, but he was still quicker than me. He knew that I knew it was a joke, even before I knew what the joke was.
I offer my condolences to his family, including Tom and Mary Kevin Giller, still in Manhattan, still upholding that standard of class from Mr. Stolzer, and their sons, Matt, Kurt and T.J, all Manhattan High grads. They’ve got quite a legacy to uphold.
I’ve missed Eleanor Stolzer since she passed away a few years ago. I never had the chance to tell her what I’ve written here. I never really told Mr. Stolzer this, either, and I regret that. I’m just one guy, and it just so happens that I work for the newspaper and grew up around it. But I imagine that I speak for lots of people around town when I say that we’re all diminished by their absence.