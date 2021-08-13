I never cried at movies as a young person, other than “ET.” That was the only one.
So it shocked me when, as a 21-year-old junior in college, I found tears streaming down my cheeks at the end of “Field of Dreams.” I was there with a friend — a fellow baseball fan — at a movie theater across the street from the college campus. She was an A’s fan, and I was a Royals fan, and somehow I think she had seen the movie already. She said I had to see it.
She was right. The power of that movie — the power to make a 20-year-old college guy break down, overcome with nostalgia, in front of a girl, no less — is really an incredible force, if you think about it.
That power, 30 years later, resulted in Major League Baseball building an entirely new field, bringing the Yankees and the White Sox out to the middle of Iowa, and broadcasting the game on a national network. That’s an awful lot of money, effort and coordination — all driven, ultimately, by the kind of feelings that movie was able to create. Out of thin air.
Like all good movies, it operated on at least a couple of levels. It was about baseball, but really it was about fathers and sons. It was about healing, and home, and memory, and, as James Earl Jones said at one point in the movie, it was about America, and connections between generations. It was ambitious, to the point that it bordered on hokey. There are dozens of beautiful moments in it. They all lead up to a couple: Moonlight Graham realizing the consequences and the beauty of choices, and, of course, Kevin Costner’s character — Ray Kinsella — asking: “Hey, Dad? You wanna have a catch?”
I swear, just typing those words brings a lump to my throat, even now. Excuse me a minute.
I was thinking of my own dad when I saw that movie, of course. Now I also think about my own boys. Generations roll by. Like an army of steamrollers.
My point here is really just about the power of ideas, and the power of art. W.P. Kinsella wrote a novel in 1982 called “Shoeless Joe.” From his mind, through the medium of his typewriter, he created an imaginary world that Phil Alden Robinson adapted into the screenplay that became “Field of Dreams.” Mr. Costner and his co-stars took that script and, through the power of their minds and their acting talent, and through the musical score with the rising strings, moved mountains.
Well, maybe not mountains. But on Thursday, three decades after the performance, the location of the movie set hosted a Major League Baseball game. Those were real people in the stands, real professional baseball players in the field, and the game counted in the standings. Maybe, as Mr. Jones’ character said, the fact that an imaginary world sort of overtook the real world was another way that baseball has marked the passage of time in America. We remake the country, over and over, and the sport reflects that, adapts to it, and still somehow stands as a solid marker by which to gauge that change.
Ideas? Art? They might be the most real thing, the most lasting thing, we’ve got.