Some Kansas lawmakers want to refund tuition payments to college students whose classes were moved online.
I get it. If I were a college kid paying my own money for tuition — or if I were a parent paying tuition for my kid — I’d want my money back, too. As they say, the annual price for streaming Netflix is $120, while the annual price for streaming K-State is 20 grand.
To be clear, K-State officials say that they wouldn’t be affected by this proposal, since they believe they offered students the chance to opt out. But I have my doubts.
My guess is that any such bill passed by the Legislature would slam K-State and other colleges in the state with a substantial loss in revenue. A top Board of Regents official estimated it at $150 million, in testimony to a legislative committee earlier this month.
K-State has already suffered a $96 million loss in revenue due to the pandemic, according to testimony from President Richard Myers. That’s without having to cough up tuition payments that students have already made.
The reality is that K-State and other universities adapted as best they could in the face of unprecedented circumstances. While streaming classes was certainly not ideal in all circumstances, faculty and staff have done a commendable job in delivering education during a time that human beings were not supposed to gather together. That is quite something.
While, as a consumer I can understand the desire for a rebate, I don’t really think it’s fair. My guess is that the Legislature also won’t think so, and won’t approve this proposal. More likely it’s intended as a shot across the bow of universities, essentially warning them not to try to shift to this way of doing business in the future.
That, too, might be short-sighted. Some learning can actually improve for some students in an online format. Best-case scenario is that the entire experience ends up being good for higher education.
But to strip the revenue from universities at this point would be to clobber the institutions that we as a state are going to rely on to drive us forward in the future. It would be punitive and narrow-minded, and not really fair.
Streaming college is not ideal, and paying full rate for it is not the way to move forward. But let’s just move forward, rather than trying to settle scores.