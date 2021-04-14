President Biden’s plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by this fall somehow feels fake. As in, I assume it either won’t really happen, or if it happens we’ll just be back there pretty soon anyway.
It’s not the first time this has been announced. Mr. Biden said in 2012, as vice president, that the U.S. would leave Afghanistan by 2014. Then his boss, President Barack Obama, double-clutched and ended up staying. President Donald Trump announced he would leave by this May, but President Biden acknowledged that wasn’t going to happen. The new date is, symbolically, Sept. 11, 20 years after the attacks in New York City that prompted the U.S. to go to war in Afghanistan to start with.
This is also not the first version of a mess in Afghanistan. The Soviets invaded in the 1980s and ended up bogged down in a disastrous war. Our involvement there though proxies at that time actually ended up arming and strengthening some elements in that country who went on to lead the war against us later. That’s the way it works in Afghanistan, and much of the Middle East — alliances flip around all the time.
Which seems like an argument to get out entirely. I’ve certainly felt that way at times. Presidents from both parties have, too. Clearly, we bit off more than we could chew when we were in Iraq and Afghanistan at the same time, and going into Iraq was a Titanic mistake.
The problem is that Afghanistan is an international crossroads, and a breeding ground for terrorists, and a potential disaster all the time. We have 2,500 troops there currently, and — from a bottom-line perspective — that’s not much in order to try to help protect our interests. Pulling them out amounts to just giving up.
Our troops — including many from Fort Riley — went there to hunt down Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, and to run off their Taliban protectors. We got that job done. But that outfit morphed into ISIS and various other organizations, and essentially remains, trying to establish a radical Islamic state (or, perhaps worse, an international force) that would have as a central part of its mission killing Americans.
I thought Sen. Mitch McConnell put it pretty well: “Conflicts do not simply end. They are won or lost. America and American administrations must be in the business of winning. Al Qaeda and other radical Islamic terrorists have not yet been defeated.”
That’s why I suspect we’ll be back there, sooner or later, under worse circumstances. And that’s why I hesitate to celebrate any sort of an announcement that we’re leaving.