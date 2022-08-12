No knock on spring, with its fancy tulips and crocuses and the smell of lilacs in the warming breeze. None at all.
But the reality in Manhattan is that the real season of renewal is autumn. And although it’s hotter than blazes still, that season is upon us.
Manhattan is a college town, an education town, and school is about to get started again. The public schools in Manhattan get cranked up Wednesday, and K-State classes start the week after that.
As such, this is the time of rebirth. College kids have already started moving into rental houses and apartments, and rush for the sororities is kicking into gear. Public school kids will soon have to pose for their parents – “I can’t believe he’s already a sixth grader!” – and they’ll get fresh notebooks and maybe haircuts.
There’s nothing quite like the excitement of going back to school, and nothing quite like the explosion of life in our town that happens in mid-August. What was a relatively quiet burg of townies turns into a Big 12 college town; everybody’s meeting calendars suddenly fill up, and the pace quickens.
Sooner or later, the air cools and the leaves turn, and there’ll be a home game, and you’ll be able to smell the tailgates from miles away. Football, at least since Bill Snyder, has sort of become the symbol of all that activity and life.
But it is, of course, not the life itself.
The life of an education town like ours is what goes on in classrooms, where kids learn and grow and explore and discover.
This year, for the first time in three years, they’ll be doing all that full-bore, unmasked and in person. It feels like a real return to normal, with all the attendant excitement.
Our schools here have always been a point of emphasis, and, because of that, a point of pride. Great things will happen at those schools – kids there will go on to do great things. We know this because they always have.
That’s a big part of the excitement, the anticipation – knowing all the potential, all the greatness that’s about to begin, all of it that will start to take shape.
So as that season of renewal begins, I’d just like to give my best wishes to the parents, the teachers, the administrators, the professors, and most of all, the students. Life is about to begin again, and you’ve got a real opportunity in front of you.