Hate to tell you this, but it’s election season.
There’s a constitutional amendment on the ballot across Kansas about abortion. There are also party primaries to pick candidates for the November general election. Election Day is Aug. 2.
On this page, you’re already starting to see “paid political letters” endorsing a vote one way or another on the abortion ballot issue.
We shifted to this way of handling campaign letters a few years back because we realized that’s exactly what they were. Candidates or political groups were organizing letter-writing campaigns as a way to stir up support for themselves; it was free advertising. They knew it and we knew it, and so we decided to stop pretending otherwise.
It’s a little tricky around the edges, and I’ve gotten a few pointed questions in the past week about the way we do it. The questions generally go something like this: “Why do you charge money to publish a letter on a political issue? I thought that was the essence of our democracy, free speech, the ability to express a political viewpoint, to debate with other citizens.”
True enough, and in general we publish all local letters to the editor for free – we publish all of them we get, subject to a once-a-month-per-person rule. That’s why you see a wide variety of positions published on abortion in general, guns, taxes, and decisions of all sorts by all levels of government. We also publish plenty of letters critical of The Mercury itself, of my columns and my management of the newspaper, and of people and ideas we’ve supported on this very page.
We put the paid-letters policy in place specifically for letters advocating a candidate or a position that’s up for election, during election season. That is because in essence a letter right now advocating a certain position on abortion, or a centain candidate for office, is an attempt to influence the vote of other people.
We have limits on space, and handling these letters takes some work, and so, considering all these factors, we decided to start charging a small fee. While there’s obviously a downside to handling them that way, the truth is that they are much more akin to ads than they are to the free exchange of ideas.
One way I’ve tested that is to tell a few letter-writers, in essence, that if they’d prefer not to pay, that’s fine. We’ll just run the letter after the election. Their answer every single time has been: No, I want it in before the election. What’s the price again?
After the election, we’ll go back to the usual position of promoting an entirely free exchange of ideas, both ideologically and financially.