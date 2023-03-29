Incredibly, it’s been 30 years since Waco. And that means it’s been three decades since they lit the fuse that eventually burned right through the Manhattan area.
This all comes to mind because of an excellent new documentary on Netflix about the Waco standoff between members of the Branch Davidian cult and armed federal agents. I’d highly recommend it, if you haven’t seen it.
In the event you don’t remember that whole episode, the upshot is that the cult, led by a guy named David Koresh, holed up in a large compound just outside Waco, Texas, armed with a giant cache of weapons. Some of those weapons were illegal; the feds also had evidence of Koresh sexually abusing children. Koresh said he was the Second Coming, and somehow that justified breaking up all the other marriages in the group, taking all the wives for himself, and also having sex with girls as young as 12.
The feds botched the whole thing terribly, starting with losing the element of surprise — and then because one team was trying to negotiate with Koresh to end the standoff peacefully, while another hostage rescue team was trying to storm in and win the battle. The standoff lasted 51 days, ending on April 19, 1993. Nearly 80 people were killed.
In one chilling moment, the documentary shows Timothy McVeigh, a former Fort Riley soldier, hanging around outside during the standoff, distributing leaflets.
McVeigh was already down the anti-government rabbit hole, even claiming the military had put a microchip in his buttocks to keep track of him. But Waco sent him completely off the deep end; he went around to gun shows trying to get somebody to assassinate one of the the FBI snipers involved at Waco.
The event, more significantly, also prompted McVeigh to come up with the plot to blow up the federal building in Oklahoma City. He and fellow Fort Riley alum Terry Nichols put that all together right here, in Manhattan, Ogden, Junction City, Herington and the rest of this area. That bomb was made from fertilizer and fuel, both of which those men bought just blocks away from the office of The Manhattan Mercury. They talked to each other using a pay phone at the old downtown Food 4 Less, a place I used to walk over to from the office, just a couple years later. They mixed the bomb out by a lake in Geary County and put it in a U-Haul they rented in Junction City. They blew it up on April 19, 1995. The fact that it was the same date as the end of the Waco standoff was not an accident.
After the bombing,McVeigh used a fake name but was stopped by a cop because of an expired tag on his getaway car in Perry, Oklahoma, and identified because of a gun he had bought at a pawn shop in Ogden. He was held, then arrested for the bombing, tried, convicted, and executed by lethal injection in June, 2001. He never really apologized, saying that the 168 people who were killed by the bomb he and Nichols concocted were collateral damage in a war. Nichols was convicted and sentenced to 161 consecutive life sentences; he’s in the federal pen in Colorado.
They were clearly two murderous nutjobs; they may have eventually committed some heinous act, anyway. But the fuse of the bomb they blew up in Oklahoma City – a bomb they created right here in our community – was truly lit 30 years ago from right now.