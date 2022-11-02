Interesting few days in the intersection of politics, culture, journalism and the 67th district of the Kansas House of Representatives. I recount it here because it’s illuminating, I think.

Last week, I wrote an analysis in this space about the race for that seat, which represents the west part of Manhattan. I sent it to a few smart people aligned with the candidates on both sides for some reassurance that I was being fair. It wasn’t an endorsement – as you know, we swore those off – but, as I had promised, I wanted to try to frame up for readers what their choices really were. It’s an opinion column on the opinion page; it’s still important to be fair.

Recommended for you