Interesting few days in the intersection of politics, culture, journalism and the 67th district of the Kansas House of Representatives. I recount it here because it’s illuminating, I think.
Last week, I wrote an analysis in this space about the race for that seat, which represents the west part of Manhattan. I sent it to a few smart people aligned with the candidates on both sides for some reassurance that I was being fair. It wasn’t an endorsement – as you know, we swore those off – but, as I had promised, I wanted to try to frame up for readers what their choices really were. It’s an opinion column on the opinion page; it’s still important to be fair.
I was mostly concerned about adjectives. I had initially described Mike Dodson, the Republican incumbent, as a moderate. A few people argued that his voting record the past two years couldn’t really be characterized that way, even if he carried himself in that manner and behaved that way in previous public life. I thought they were right, so I took it out.
My draft also described Kim Zito, the Democatic nominee, with adjectives that included “intelligent” and “well-informed.” It also said she was “combative.” On reflection I wondered about that word, asking one woman if she thought it would come off as sexist. Her answer: Maybe, but it’s true. That was my thought, too. Like her or hate her, Ms. Zito is a fighter.
I had a discussion with editors: Is “combative” off-limits when describing a woman? We went round about the use of “aggressive” to describe Serena Williams; critics have said that commentators wouldn’t use the same word to describe male tennis players. As a tennis person, I disagree – I’d call John McEnroe aggressive, and I would call Pete Sampras aggressive, and probably Carlos Alcaraz. Not Rafael Nadal or Bjorn Borg. I’m talking about the style of play; Serena plays aggressive tennis.
So then Monday I got the predictable e-mail from a reader objecting to the use of that term. She thought we had it in for Ms. Zito. I called; we had a nice talk and I promised to be mindful of that sort of thing.
That afternoon rolls around, and…well, you can read the timeline elsewhere about how the story on Kim Zito’s Facebook post came to be. Suffice it to say we had to check out an assertion in a letter, and the checking-out revealed something newsworthy: Ms. Zito had posted in March, 2021 that she wished “the Catholic Church would go extinct.”
It was the first we had heard the comment. Should we have sussed it out earlier? Yes. But in any event, with a week until election day, we now were in a position where we needed to run a story ASAP. So after three or four rounds of editing, we did so on our website. This was Tuesday mid-day.
By then I had spent much of the day talking with the letter-writer, who thought we were in cahoots with Ms. Zito to suppress that information, since we were all a bunch of liberals at the paper.
I did my best not to take the bait. I mostly succeeded.
Who are we really in cahoots with? We’re in cahoots with you. We’re engaging in a conspiracy to get you the best obtainable version of the truth. What you do with that information is up to you. You can elect Democrats or Republicans or little green men (or women!) from Mars.