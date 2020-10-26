There’s an excellent show that you ought to watch. I also have a suggestion about one way to address one aspect of the problems it describes. Back to that later.
The show is called “The Social Dilemma,” available on Netflix. It’s essentially an examination of the effects of social media, along with a dramatization of one person’s story to help illustrate the point. That dramatization is a bit hokey, but the whole thing works.
The point is that social media companies are manipulating users in order to make billions of dollars, and that the effects of that manipulation are substantial. Those companies’ products are, in fact, causing mental health problems, particularly for young women. They are exacerbating political polarization, they are allowing themselves to be used by dictators to destabilize democracy, and they are undermining the public’s confidence in the very concept of facts.
None of this should be surprising, if you’ve paid much attention. I’ve written about this before in this space, in fact. What’s new is the way this show puts the pieces together.
It’s breathtaking, if you let it sink in. The very people who built these services -- at Facebook, YouTube and Twitter -- go on camera to describe exactly how the manipulation works, and why it works. They built their products to be addictive in order to increase usage so that they could gather the necessary data to sell ads to users. So now they all say they would never in a million years allow their own kids to use the very products they created.
It’s a devastating critique of social media. It’s quite clear, while all those services have their positive sides, they have created major problems, or at least made them much worse.
So what are we supposed to do about it? There are recommendations at the end of the show that include deleting social media apps from your phone, and turning off notifications. The serious people make the point that what will really change all this comes down to money, and it seems impossible to imagine holding back the tidal wave of cash that these companies are making.
I do have a suggestion on that score, one you’ve heard about here before. Basically, it’s illustrated best by a scenario. Let’s say somebody writes a letter to the editor of this newspaper, and we publish it. Let’s say that the letter suggests that a prominent citizen here in town beats his wife. Under libel laws, that person would undoubtedly sue us and would win, unless of course we could prove that he did beat his wife. We would probably have to pay him millions of dollars. We at The Manhattan Mercury are on the hook for what we put in the paper, even if somebody else writes it.
Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (which is owned by Google) are not in any way responsible like that. The law allows them to get away with anything; they don’t have to accept liability for what users post on their systems. That law was created in the 1990s to help encourage the Internet in its early days.
That law could also be changed. Clearly Faceook, Twitter and Google have become major media companies, and don’t need that sort of protection. They are publishers. They should take responsibility for the content that they publish, just like the little ol’ family-owned, locally run company that publishes this newspaper.
If you remove that protection in the law, then we’re all competing on the same ground. People would sue Facebook for spreading lies, and the humongous judgments that would follow would be the financial incentive needed to create major changes in the system.
It’s not that complicated. Just gotta change the law.