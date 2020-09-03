I’d like to make an appeal to salvage non-contact, low-risk sports and activities for public school kids in our region.
With virus cases here surging, decisions about postponing and cancelling sports are swirling around us. The Blue Valley district, just north of Manhattan, has postponed two football games. In Kansas City, parents and students are suing school districts over temporary cancellations. Wichita schools cancelled fall sports, then backed off.
What to do? Most of the debate has been either-or: Either activities are on, or they’re off. I’d like to suggest a middle way.
To begin with, everybody acknowledges two relevant points: First, sports and activities are good for kids. Nobody wants to cancel or postpone them just for kicks.
Second, everybody can agree that in-person events that bring human beings together, particularly indoors, increase the likelihood of virus transmission. Nearly everybody agrees that increasing virus transition is a bad thing.
Those two things are in conflict with each other. Hence the problem.
Here’s the thing, though: Not all sports and activities are the same, in terms of the risks they pose to the health of the participants.
Football, for instance, has at its core repeated physical contact. There’s no way you can play the game without having a bunch of people smashing into each other, over and over. Whether it’s a game or practice, it’s going to be damn near impossible to prevent transmission, unless you do instantaneous, 100-percent foolproof testing immediately before gametime. Such testing does not exist, or at least is not really available here. The only good thing: It’s played outdoors, where transmission is far less likely than indoors.
To take my own personal favorite as a point of contrast, think about tennis. There are either two or four people competing at a time, really never in close proximity to each other during competition, or even necessarily practice. The only time people typically get close to one another is on the changeover, and that can pretty easily be controlled. You can probably play tennis with less chance of transmission than, say, going to the grocery store.
Golf? Unless you have an uncontrollable urge for a chest-bump after holing out from the rough, you can play with very little risk.
Volleyball: Significant risk. Played indoors, and there are six players on each side of the court. Pretty tough to keep from infecting one another.
Soccer: This is the toughest one, in my opinion. It’s outside, and there’s plenty of space. But there’s inevitable close contact on 50-50 balls, and so transmission seems pretty likely. Hard call.
Marching band: Risky. A tuba or a trumpet is a viral plume projector. Same gig with choral music, which is worse because it’s inside. Perhaps this could be done by Zoom or something.
Debate: The perfect Zoom activity. Four participants and a judge, all in a virtual room. In person, not good. Virtually? It works.
Cross Country: Pretty safe. Outdoors. Runners sometimes clump up, but you could make it even more safe running in heats. Basically everybody runs against the clock anyway.
Cheerleading: Outdoors, it should be fine. Just stay away from the pyramids.
My point is simple: Let’s try to use a scalpel rather than a sledgehammer. Sports and activities are not all the same.