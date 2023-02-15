This is the best year in my life as a sports fan. It’s the peak of a really great era.
The Chiefs just won the Super Bowl. K-State won the Big 12 conference championship in football. Manhattan High won the 6A football state championship.
Those are all my teams. Same for many of you reading this.
I doubt a town in America could say as much, maybe ever. I don’t know, and I really don’t care. What I do care about is that it’s easily the best run I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m old enough to appreciate the moment.
And that’s not even all. K-State men’s basketball is nationally ranked, on the way up with a magnetic new coach. Key words: “On the way up.” It’s a whole lot of fun to see feel the forward momentum.
And about the era? Remember, just a few years ago, the Royals won the World Series, a year after they nearly won it. The Chiefs have been a spectacular winner, playing in three Super Bowls and winning two, playing in four straight conference championship games.
Young people might find this hard to conceptualize, but it’s not always this way. Most of us grown-ups went through decades of godawful K-State football, not to mention lame Chiefs teams. In fact, the Chiefs were so thoroughly uninteresting for my growing-up years that I hardly paid attention. (I apologize here to Curt Herrman and the ghost of Mark Scott, our former resident Chiefs fanatic.)
The Royals were bad for entire decades. K-State basketball, while it has an incredibly proud and strong history, was not ever really in the hunt for any titles for quite awhile. Until Bruce Weber won two, the ‘Cats had not won a conference title since 1977. Say what you want about Uncle Brucie, he hoisted two banners.
What’s next? Well, the likelihood is some sort of comedown for the local football teams. The fact that across-the-board success is unprecedented means that it probably won’t come around again. Stuff happens: opponents adjust, coaches leave, players get hurt. So I’d advise just relishing it at the moment.
It really can’t get any better than this.
