More curmudgeonliness from me on the language front. And also a substantive question about the dog pound.
We’ve been talking in the newsroom about the appropriate term for the new government building that will house Riley County’s ambulance department, the office of the rural firefighting system, and the people who coordinate the response to emergencies like tornadoes and floods.
It’s a new building, intended to replace the old one that housed the ambulance office. In a previous round of puffery, they managed to start calling that “emergency medical services,” which we went along with in part because it was easy to shorthand as “EMS.” But the government now wants us to call it the Public Safety Headquarters. We’re not particularly fond of that, because it’s fuzzy and because “public safety” implies “police.” This building is for a lot of stuff, but it’s not police.
The other thing is that “public safety headquarters” does not fit particularly well in a newspaper headline, where there’s a premium on brevity. Thing is, the government generally eventually gets what it wants, dammit.
For instance, speaking of police, when they left the old jail downtown and built the new one out on Seth Child, they referred to it as the Law Enforcement Center. We eventually went along, shortening it to LEC along the way, at least for awhile. But, for the love of Pete, it’s still just the jail. The cops work there. Big deal.
You’ve heard me on this subject before, if you’ve paid attention. “Spokesman” becomes “Chief Communications Officer.” The county dump turns into the “landfill” and then eventually the “transfer station.” Puff puff puff.
That one gets me. The “transfer station”? What is it you transfer? Do you get off one train and transfer to the other one there? Is that where the college kids go when they quit the football team to sign up somewhere else?
No. You know what you do at the transfer station? You dump trash. It’s the dump.
The fact that they don’t bury all the trash there anymore is, I suppose, a fact that can’t be ignored. But, c’mon, it’s the dump.
Then there’s the “animal shelter,” and the “animal control officers,” which we allowed them to refer to as – gag – “ACOs” in our reporting earlier this week. So, get this straight, the ACOs may be working as a branch of the LEC.
The place where they put the strays is the pound, folks. The folks who catch them are really the dogcatchers. Right? I mean, sure, they also round up loose cats, and, I suppose, iguanas or some damn thing. But it’s the pound.
On that subject, here’s my 30,000-foot-view thought: I have no problem with the dogcatchers working for the cops, rather than the parks and rec department, which makes no sense anyway. I also have no problem, theoretically, with outsourcing the whole operation of the pound. What I wonder about is the combination – if the dogcatchers are basically cops, and if the pound is run by a non-profit private entity, how exactly will that whole thing fit together?