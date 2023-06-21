I don’t know who sent the threatening letters to state government leaders, and neither do you. I’d caution against making any conclusions, particularly given the era of fakery we live in.
But it also doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the intention, one way or the other, is political. Otherwise, why target politicians – and only one type of politician, at that? The poison-mailer (or fake-poison mailer) went after Republicans in the state Legislature, including Manhattan’s own Mike Dodson. So far, nobody has been hurt, and the cops are saying the suspicious powder in the envelopes wasn’t a biological agent. Good.
It’d be easy to conclude that it must have been a liberal nutjob, and odds are that’s probably right. When you see hoofprints, don’t think of zebras, my uncle always said. It is also probably related to recent votes in the Legislature that are perceived (correctly, I would say) as against transgender people. I say that because of some clues that have been reported, including the return addresses used.
The fact that I disagree with those policies means that I attempt to construct logical arguments against them, which I have done on a couple of occasions here. I first attempt to understand the rationale behind those votes, because – who knows? – I might learn something.
The reality, of course, is that mailing poison or fake poison with a threatening letter will backfire; it will in fact prompt reasonable people to defend the votes and the legislators who made those votes. And, by the way, I hardly need to say that Mike Dodson is a good and honorable public servant; before he got in the Legislature he had a tremendous military record, having served as the commanding general at Fort Riley, and was the mayor of Manhattan.
The Republican Party has blamed “extremists,” and said their members won’t be intimidated, and of course that’s good and right. I imagine the Democrats will say the same thing. Party affiliation, or ideological orientation, stops as soon as public servants get attacked by a criminal. Didn’t matter what letter was behind your name when the hordes busted the windows at the Capitol, either.
War, somebody once said, is politics by other means. Which is true. But we in America don’t do things that way. We discuss, we debate, we vote. Lather, rinse, repeat. Sometimes my point of view prevails, sometimes it doesn’t. Those who attempt physical attack need to go to jail. They are not making political points – they are commiting crimes, and in fact they are undermining the causes they support.
Now I’ve gone a step too far, because in this particular case I can’t conclude that somebody needs to go to jail. Maybe that person needs to go to the loony bin. If you’re mailing poison, you’ve got a screw loose, and maybe you need meds. Making that determination is part of what the court system is for.
The cops and the courts will get to the bottom of this. The bad guys will get caught, and they’ll get what’s coming to them. Nobody in their right mind can defend this sort of action, whatever the motive.