I don’t know who sent the threatening letters to state government leaders, and neither do you. I’d caution against making any conclusions, particularly given the era of fakery we live in.

But it also doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the intention, one way or the other, is political. Otherwise, why target politicians – and only one type of politician, at that? The poison-mailer (or fake-poison mailer) went after Republicans in the state Legislature, including Manhattan’s own Mike Dodson. So far, nobody has been hurt, and the cops are saying the suspicious powder in the envelopes wasn’t a biological agent. Good.

