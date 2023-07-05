I can’t argue much with the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action in the Harvard admissions case. I do, however, disagree with the broader point it seems to be making about the state of American society.
The Court ruled last week that universities shouldn’t take race into account in admissions decisions. That means the affirmative action policies in place at universities – policies that assertively gave certain minorities preferential treatment – were unconstitutional.
The universities contended, as they have for many years, that a diverse student body provided a better educational experience for the students themselves. Which is certainly true. But the Court said that’s not a good enough reason to treat admissions candidates differently depending on their race.
As I say, I can’t really argue with that rationale. The idea of America is that everybody’s equal; it was Martin Luther King Jr. who said that people should be judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. That’s what we’re striving for. To say that one kid ought to get into Harvard over another equally-qualified kid simply because of race has always required some tortured logic that, in the end, violated Dr. King’s principle.
Harvard, I’m confident, will find other ways to make admissions decisions that create student diversity. It and other elite universities will continue to be a force for upward mobility.
My problem is that the Court’s decision seems to imply that we as a country have moved past the point where race should be considered at all. It is to say that we have reached Dr. King’s dream.
But everybody knows that’s not right. The color of your skin in 2023 does, in fact, matter. We as a society have not moved past that. Just look at the treatment of young Black men by police across the country.
We are all racists, truth be told. We differentiate people based on their skin color. It’s just baked into us as human beings.
So what to do? This is an extremely difficult question, one that I assume we’ll struggle with for several more generations.
The Supreme Court has ruled that affirmative action in college admissions wasn’t an acceptable bending of the Constitution. But I hope we all can understand that the problem affirmative action was trying to address hasn’t been solved.