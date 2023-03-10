The Royal Towers apartment complex mess certainly brings to mind once again the subject of rental inspections.
The Manhattan city government has had a debate over that concept many times over the years, at one point implementing mandatory inspections and then reversing itself when new city commissioners won election.
The tradeoff is essentially this: On the one hand, Manhattan is full of rentals, and we’re a college town, and so routine and mandatory inspections could head off situations where tenants are endangered. The latest case – wherein Royal Towers, a 1966 complex across the street from the campus has now received a condemnation notice – is probably the most extreme example in years. But there are also plenty of crummy basement apartments, particularly in the area east of campus, and anybody who tells you otherwise is either naive or lying.
The flip side is that regular inspections cost money, and would therefore almost certainly end up raising the rent on tenants. And many of them would prefer to pay less in rent and take their chances than pay more.
As with several other issues, this one is never entirely resolved. That’s the nature of a democracy, where we continue to argue with each other. As more information comes in over the years, as social trends change, as technology changes, the arguments shift. That’s good.
A person could logically argue that the existing system – wherein the city government inspects on the basis of complaints – is working as intended. Tenants posted videos showing structural problems at Royal Towers, so the city got involved, and now the problem will either get addressed or the building will be condemned. There are inevitably hiccups in such a process, a major one being the question of what happens to tenants if they have to evacuate.
Should more be done? Should inspections be required, and routine, and not reliant upon tenants complaining?
Suffice it to say at this moment that there’s a compelling argument in favor of a strengthened system. Exactly how strong, and how it would work, and how much it would cost, are important topics to address. It’s hard to pass judgment on the issue without that kind of information at hand.
These are difficult questions that need to be discussed again at the city level, and should be something candidates for election address this fall.