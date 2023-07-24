I sorta like “Try That In A Small Town,” the controversial new song from Jason Aldean. Like a lot of country these days, it’s basically arena rock, Def Leppard with a twang and a slide guitar rather than all that hair and spandex. Good guitar riff.

But it’s the lyrics, of course, and maybe the imagery in the video that have created the fuss. Most of that from people who aren’t from small towns.

