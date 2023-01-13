Perhaps you saw that the new governor of Arkansas has banned the use of the term “Latinx.”
Not sure I’d go that far, if I were the governor, but I have to say that I fundamentally agree with the impulse.
I can’t stand the term. It’s supposed to mean “either Latino or Latina.” It is, I suppose, a gender-neutral term for a person who is ethnically Hispanic. The gender-neutrality bit is, of course, a product of our times, in the same way that we now condone the use of “they” for an individual person when that person doesn’t want to pick “he” or “she.”
I’m on shaky ground here, dangerous territory, inviting mob wrath. I don’t do that intentionally; I can understand and empathize with the whole idea.
My problem with “they” is fundamentally grammatical. It’s a plural, but we’re supposed to…what? Use singular verbs? “They wants to go to the store”? Or do I have that wrong?
As I’ve said here before, I’ve spent decades fixing sports copy when the reporters refer to K-State as “they” or the Indians as “it.” Drives me nuts. Plurals are plurals, dammit.
So anyway now comes “Latinx.” First crossed my radar a couple years ago. I assumed it was a typo, then, when informed otherwise, tried to pronounce it as “laTINKS.” The snickering around the newsroom was unnerving, but I’m getting accustomed to the slightly-out-of-touch curmudgeon role. I come by it naturally.
In Spanish, many nouns take either a feminine form (ending with “a”) or a masculine form (ending with “o.”) Why? I don’t know. But that’s the way it is. So a table is “la mesa,” while the sky is “el cielo.” This also affects the article before the noun – “el” is masculine, “la” is feminine. My mom taught Spanish, so I had to get this right.
“Latina” is the word for a Hispanic woman. “Latino,” a man. Simple enough.
So where does this go next? If we use “Latinx” to blur that line, should we use “perrx” rather than “perro” or “perra” for dogs? Should all nouns no longer take the “a” or “o” ending? A table is “mesx” and the sky is “cielx”? What about the article?
Perhaps men will get mad next – why does everything end in “x”? Is that a slight to people who carry a “y” chromosome? I demand to be called “Latiny”!
OK, that last part was a joke.
But the point is the same: Fuzzing up pronouns in English is messy and awkward and difficult to carry out. Fuzzing up gender distinctions in Spanish is dramatically worse because of the nature of the language. It’s not my native tongue, so it’s not like I feel proprietary ownership; I suppose Spanish-speakers will have the ultimate say, as time goes by.
Languages evolve and change, and those of us who’ve learned one way will have to re-learn another. That’s fine, and I get it.
But “Latinx”? Pass.
