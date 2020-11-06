The perception and the reality of the coronavirus situation here have certainly shifted. I suppose that’s a reflection of the trends across the whole country.
The reality is that the virus numbers are as bad as they’ve ever been. There were 86 new confirmed cases Friday, and we recorded our 12th death in Riley County last week. There were four people in the ICU, one with a confirmed case and three under investigation for it, in the hospital, plus another four confirmed cases elsewhere in the hospital. Those numbers are up considerably.
Meanwhile, there’s been an outbreak on the K-State track and cross country teams tied to a Halloween party. And a big one, with 30-some cases including several Manhattan firefighters, tied to a wedding here. And now another couple of outbreaks at nursing homes.
Had all this been happening a few months ago, people would have gone ape. “Attend a Halloween party? Are you an idiot?” they would have said.
All this is barely registering a blip right now. We’re talking about football and basketball, and sending kids back to school full-time. And of course we’re talking about the election. There’s plenty to talk about.
I’m in favor of in-person school, don’t get me wrong. Kids generally aren’t harmed by the virus, and with reasonable precautions, they can prevent major outbreaks. Having kids go to school is important, and it’s good. But also, let’s not kid ourselves: Gathering groups of human beings together in close proximity to one another is going to lead to more virus cases. That goes for a school, or a basketball game, or a wedding.
If we’re lucky, there will be a vaccine in a few months. After that gets widely administered, life can return to normal. But before that, as winter sets in, we are due for an attitude adjustment.
I’ve been accused by an elected official of “hanging around a bunch of people who are afraid to go out without a mask,” and so I feel the need to also say this: I’m not too worried about myself. The people I hang around with aren’t too worried about their own health, either. What we all need to be concerned about is spreading the damn thing to vulnerable people. If we can just hold off a few more months, science can get ahead of this disease.
Meantime, can we put the kibosh on the track team parties, folks? And if you need to get married, figure out a way not to have it become a superspreader event, huh?