The fact that Congress has just passed federal protection for same-sex marriages reflects a profound shift in public opinion in the past decade.
I can say personally that my mind has changed, and I’ll explain exactly how and why.
Previously, my opinion was that legal recognition ought to be restricted to a marriage between a man and a woman. My thinking was that you had to draw the line somewhere, and so the logical place to draw it was there. Without that line, I figured, anything could be legally sanctioned: The marriage of a man and his son, allowing a father to pass down his wealth to his son tax-free through the marital exclusion of the estate tax. Or the marriage of a woman to her Labradoodle, or the marriage of two 12-year-olds.
Right? Once you move the line, then where you put it is just entirely subjective.
I’m not sure what changed my mind, exactly, but the simple logic eventually caught up to me: If it’s two consenting unrelated adults, why should it make any difference what their genders are?
I mean, I’m sure the movies and the songs tugged at my heartstrings, too; it’s hard to argue against “Love Is Love,” as a slogan. You can’t, without sounding like a jerk.
But I’m not talking about emotion. I’m talking about legal recognition, and as a legal issue, what was most important was where to draw the line. “Love Is Love” could extend way past anything rational.
Two consenting, unrelated adult human beings? That I can make sense of. That’s a line that makes sense. Does not enable marriage to tabby cats or prepubescents. Allows a man to marry a man or a woman, and allows a woman to marry a man or a woman. Clear line, makes rational sense.
The only argument against, really, is Biblical. I don’t mean to diminish that, since I respect devout followers. But we also don’t insist on an eye for an eye, not literally anyway. Are we straying from what the Bible says? Sure, in a literal interpretation. I could also contend that Jesus’ example, hanging out with lepers and prostitutes, might serve as a metaphorical example of acceptance.
The question is how the law should recognize marriage. And our society — like me, evidently — has moved the line. Where that line now is drawn makes sense to me.
