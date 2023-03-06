I have a better solution to the Fox News problem than a billion-dollar lawsuit.
It’s easy: Just quit watching.
We now know, based on the internal communication that’s come out in a lawsuit, that the higher-ups at Fox knew that the whole story they were promoting about the 2020 election being stolen was wrong. They knew it. And yet they chose to keep pumping it because doing so would boost ratings.
In essence, they chose profit over their news duty.
So now, the company that made the vote-counting machines – the ones that the Trump people tried to claim somehow switched votes from Trump to Biden – has sued, to the tune of $1.6 billion. It is a libel lawsuit, on the grounds that Fox knowingly published false information that damaged their business.
It’s hard to construct an argument against that lawsuit. Even the head of Fox has acknowledged in a deposition that the way the news outfit gave oxygen to election denialism was a mistake. “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight,” Murdoch said.
A core concept in libel law is usually that the publisher has to knowingly publish false information. Inadvertent mistakes are simply going to happen; they happen here at The Mercury from time to time, and we correct them as soon as we find out. Publishing something false on purpose is something else entirely.
I strongly support a news media that’s free to publish most anything. I believe in a free market of ideas. Giant libel lawsuits will inevitably restrict that, and therefore I’m generally against them. The better solution, in my opinion, is for the public to recognize what Fox has done, and in doing so choose to turn the channel. Fox is not in the business of informing you. Fox is in the business of entertaining you, and pandering to you, and playing on your political biases so as to get you to keep watching, and thereby to sell more ads.
I’ll tell you where I put my stock in news: I put it in companies that put the interests of their readers (or listeners, or viewers) first. Generally, that means companies that charge for a subscription. Makes sense, right? If you’re the customer — if you’re actually paying for the service — then the company is obliged to serve you. If you’re getting the service for free, then the company is obliged to somebody else – in the case of Fox, they’re obliged to advertisers, and that means goosing.
Rather than a gigantic libel payout, I’d prefer that everybody out there simply change the channel. That’ll solve the problem in the long run.