I’ve been thinking a bit about Donald Trump and lying. I’ve been flummoxed by the inappropriateness of the term ‘liar,’ which led to a revelation this week.
He’s been indicted again, as you know, this time for taking classified documents out of the White House as he left office, showing them around, and then trying to hide the fact that he did all that.
I’ve said repeatedly in this space that he’ll say anything to get what he wants. Which is true, and, in my view, the most important thing to keep in mind about him. I’ve also said that he lies all the time, which of course would make him a liar. His alternative-reality tale about the election being stolen is generally called The Big Lie.
But that’s not quite right. Liars know what the truth is, and they deliberately deceive in order to try to convince the listener that something else is true.
With Trump, that’s not necessarily the case, or anyway it’s not the most important thing. Trump simply doesn’t care what the truth is. It’s irrelevant. The only thing that matters is getting what he wants. He’ll use the truth as a way to get that, or he’ll make something up. Doesn’t matter. No distinction between the two.
That, in the term defined by Princeton University philosophy professor Harry Frankfurt, makes Trump a “bullshitter.” It’s a more accurate term, and so I’m adopting it, crude though it may be. I’m aware that it sounds less harsh than “liar,” but I’m not using it to try to weasel out.
The classic moment in the latest indictment is when Trump suggested to his lawyers that they simply deny he had any of the documents. This despite the fact that they all knew he did, and despite the fact that he’d been subpoenaed.
Trump will, of course, respond to all this by saying it’s a witch hunt, or that Biden has done the same thing, or…whatever. Some of what he says might actually be true. A lot of it is not. But the thing to keep in mind is that it doesn’t matter at all to him, as long as he gets what he wants.
The most depressing thing about this period of our history is how many people defend the behavior – basically because he’s their guy. It’s all about the red team and the blue team. It would be true on the other side, too. Heck, Trump was a Democrat for a long time.
That is the legacy of politicians on both sides lying, bullshitting, bending and breaking rules to suit their own purposes. Tricky Dick. Slick Willie and the meaning of “is.” And so on. Trump has simply taken it several levels higher.
I do retain some faith, naive though it may seem, that facts eventually matter. They matter in court, where this is headed. Either you did pay hush money to a porn star or you didn’t. Either you made off with classified documents or you didn’t. You can’t parse it, flimflam or call somebody a name in response.
In fact, when Trump tried to say he just didn’t have the documents, his lawyers persuaded him to not do that, since lying in response to a subpoena is itself a crime, and therefore wouldn’t help him get what he wants. BS doesn’t work in front of prosecutors and a judge.