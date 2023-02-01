In the interest of transparency, I’d like to talk about arrest reports.

The upshot is this: If you’re arrested in Riley County, we’re going to put your name in the paper, along with what you were arrested for. We have done that for decades, and we’re not planning to change that approach. We believe arrests by the local police to be newsworthy, in and of themselves. Same goes for citations for alcohol- or drug-related offenses, on largely the same grounds.

Tags

Recommended for you