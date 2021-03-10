Somewhere, down in my basement, in a storage bin under the stairs I think, I’m pretty sure I have a well-worn copy of “McElligot’s Pool.” Maybe “If I Ran The Zoo.” The going rate on Amazon is several hundred dollars, which might be enough to prompt me to go down there and start rummaging around. It’s terrifying in there -- God only knows what we’ve stuffed in those bins over the years -- but probably worth it.
At my parents’ house, we already faced that demon. Angie and I spent several days in the past year hauling my mom’s vast accumulated collection of books -- stuffed everywhere imaginable -- to the Dusty Bookshelf. The preponderance were cheap romance novels, but (aside from the serious novels and cookbooks) there was a small collection of children’s books, which stayed at the house. I just checked again, though, and dangit, no Dr. Seuss goldmine.
“McElligot’s Pool” was bringing $340 last I checked.
That was always one of my favorites. I liked “If I Ran the Zoo,” and “And to Think I Saw it On Mulberry Street,” too. Good books. I read them to the kids quite a bit. Now they’ve been discontinued by the heirs to the Dr. Seuss fortune, on the grounds that they contain imagery that’s not in tune with the times. Hence the price spike.
I don’t object to the decision -- they own the publishing rights, and they can do as they please. They’re not banning the books, or burning them, they’re just choosing not to publish them anymore. I also don’t particularly like the decision; it makes me wistful, and it prompts me to muse about where lines get drawn.
Dr. Seuss was a part of my own childhood, and certainly of the early years of my gig as a dad. He had a beautiful way with words, with the rhythm and sound of them, and he toyed with them in a liberating way. I’ve long been involved in the writing gig, and I attribute that partly to him.
My favorite Seuss bit, for what it’s worth, has long been “Oh the Places You’ll Go.” It’s a tale of optimism and self-reliance -- and grit. It’s a great story for a person about to set off on a life adventure. It’s about how you can do anything with the brains in your head and the shoes on your feet.
And it’s about how, in fact, things won’t always go your way. You’re going to fail, and you’re going to find disappointment, and you’re going to get discouraged and lonely, and you’ll be tempted to quit.
“But on you will go
Though the weather be foul.
On you will to
Though your enemies prowl
On you will go
Though the Hakken-Kraks howl.
Onward up many a frightening creek.
Though your arms may get sore
And your sneakers may leak.”
As I say: Grit. But it’s a sunny, optimistic, affirming sort of grit, one that includes and loves and encourages. I find it playing in the back of my head.
That’s Dr. Seuss. If some of the images he drew or the words he used have become unacceptable, then it’s the publisher’s right to no longer publish them. They are a product of their time, like anything else. I’m sure something I’m saying here will offend somebody today, and certainly years from now. I’m also sure that my own thinking will evolve, and maybe I won’t be too proud of what I’m saying right now, or what I wrote yesterday.
Where that line of thinking ends is unclear -- there’s all sorts of objectionable language in “Huckleberry Finn,” of course. But the context of that book, and many others, brilliantly critiques the thinking, and the society, that gave rise to such language. Presumably people will remain sophisticated enough to understand that. Cutting it out would destroy the work.
Publishers have a right to do as they choose with the content they own. Once something is published, and once it’s out in the world, the ideas it contains live a life of its own. Whether they continue to publish “McElligot’s Pool,” or for that matter “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” they’ll live on anyway. If I can just find them in that storage bin...