It’s evident that supporters of the Indian mascot at Manhattan High have prevailed again.
That’s great. But now the real work begins — not just politicking at the school board.
And not, I might add, just at the high school, and not just in the school system. There’s work for all of us, across the entire community.
Clearly, there’s wide agreement on the need for greater education here about American Indian history and culture. That’s step one, and that starts with the high school, and with the school district.
But it’s more than that. School board members pointed out that many youth sports teams around here also call themselves the Indians; the name and imagery permeates our civic life, from t-shirts you see people wearing at Dillons to the words and imagery on the stadium at CiCo, to the names (Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee...shoot, “Kansas” itself) all around us. The newspaper office where I’m writing from is on “Osage” street.
If our one-high-school town is going to be “The Indians,” then we as a community have to take full ownership.
We’re on land that American Indians occupied first. They were here, at least in part, for the same reason white settlers stayed here — it’s a beautiful spot at the junction of two rivers.
What do we really know about that? How much can you — you, dear reader — personally say you know about those people? About that culture? What was that settlement like? When were they here? What was their life like? Did they appreciate the same sunrises you do? How did they raise their kids? What sort of music did they like? What did they believe — about their own place in the universe, about a higher power (or powers) and the meaning of life?
Really, we’re all their descendants, or at least their successors. We’re all Indians, in that sense.
This newspaper has a role to play. The city and county governments have roles. Our museums and galleries, our theaters, the university, the athletics department, our businesses, our churches, our entire civic life.
As I said in this space awhile back, it’s great that K-State has an “Indigenous People’s Day” session on what’s generally called Columbus Day. (And let’s not get into an argument over that name right now, OK?) But shouldn’t that be a broader community event? Shouldn’t it be more than a few academics or interest-group advocates?
Yes, it should. And as a K-State expert said in a recent Mercury story, this should be more than a history lesson. American Indians are real people, with current problems and successes, and a diversity of experiences. This issue doesn’t just exist in museums and history books.
There’s lots to do. Let’s get to it.