Now that the primary election race for the Manhattan school board is over, I am again calling on both political parties to knock it off. They both failed. Or they both succeeded. I don’t know which. Or maybe —probably — their tactics entirely backfired.
Regardless, it’s very important that the leaders of both the Republicans and the Democrats here show some backbone and acknowledge the mistake that they made. I’m talking to you, John Ball and Kim Zito.
The top vote-getter in the election, Christine Weixelman, was the one person who assertively swore off the endorsement of the political party that had endorsed her. She got quite a bit of attention for that move, which was the right thing to do — although she later fuzzed up whether she in fact had done it. Anyway, a strong case could be made that she won precisely because she asserted her independence from a party — and got a front-page headline in this newspaper for doing so.
She’s a political newcomer. While I also have to concede the possibility that she out-campaigned everybody else, I doubt it.
I would take it as a strong indication that the parties’ tactics backfired.
As a reminder, what happened here was that the Democrats decided to officially endorse four candidates in the race. They sent out mailers, they sent out e-mails, they pumped up those candidates on the party’s website and social media.
That prompted the Republicans to do the same. The GOP here endorsed three candidates, and, while their campaign wasn’t as organized or well-produced, they sent out emails.
I need to repeat: That is not supposed to happen. This race, and the Manhattan City Commission races, and other off-year local elections at this time, are non-partisan, by law. The Legislature set up these elections in odd-numbered years precisely to separate them from the partisan elections that occur on even-numbered years.
It’s not illegal for parties to get involved, but they have never done that before here.
It is an exceedingly bad precedent for them to get involved. Local government here has generally functioned quite well, in part because of the non-partisan nature of the elected boards that oversee that government. Rather than attempting to adhere to a partisan agenda, school board members and city commissioners have made compromises and worked together for the good of the community and its future.
Active and engaged political parties in these elections will create obligations — candidates will be beholden to parties for their support, which means they’ll try to govern in a partisan manner in exchange. Otherwise, why would parties do it?
I’m sure some voters responded, and voted exactly the way they were told by the party bosses. I’m also sure some voters responded and voted exactly the opposite way.
But — and I think the results speak to this — I think a significant number also agree with me, and voted for the candidate who rejected partisan involvement.
In other words, not only is political party involvement in these elections bad for the community — it’s bad for the parties themselves.
Mr. Ball and Ms. Zito: Stop it now before you make it worse.