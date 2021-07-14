First, a tip of the cap to Christine Weixelman. A candidate for the Manhattan-Ogden school board, Ms. Weixelman renounced the Republican Party’s endorsement of her earlier this week.
Unfortunately, that’s the only substantive development. As you read here on Tuesday, the political parties have inserted themselves into a non-partisan race. That’s what we sometimes call a prismatically bad thing — bad any way you look at it.
I called for both parties to back away from their endorsements, but GOP chair John Ball told me in an e-mail his party wouldn’t, and Democratic Party chair Kim Zito didn’t respond. The Democrats slightly toned down the language on their website, but they’re still clearly endorsing four candidates. (Humorous note: If voters actually do what the Democrats say and vote for those four, their ballots will not be counted. You can only vote for three.)
I have subsequently learned that the Democrats also put out a mass mailer for those four candidates, another ramping-up of partisan involvement.
That sort of financial backing makes it even less likely that those candidates will renounce the endorsement, which is what I asked them to do. We’ll see if anyone else has the guts that Ms. Weixelman has shown. So far, no luck in that regard.
Another point, before I let this matter drop, about the Army and K-State.
School board and City Commission positions have always been non-partisan, and have been models of good governance as a result. Inserting party politics will make that situation way worse in a variety of ways. Endorsements mean those candidates will be beholden to the parties. Not good.
What’s even worse, in Manhattan: It will eliminate a lot of good people. People who work for the federal government at Fort Riley and people who work for the state government at K-State will simply be ruled out. Many of them cannot serve in partisan offices.
Although the offices will still technically be non-partisan, candidates connected to K-State or Fort Riley would probably need to decline any help from a party, and that would put them in a disadvantaged position in a campaign. Look at what the Democrats are already doing — mass mailings aren’t cheap, and those four candidates have an advantage as a result.
I’m going to keep banging this drum. It’s too late already, since the parties have made decisions to get involved. Perhaps they’ll think better of it — perhaps they’ll think of the broader community, not just their own party’s desires — and knock it off in the general election, and forever more. I sure hope so.