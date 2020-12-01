I have a thought about banning fans from the stands at high school sports events:
Great! Let’s make it permanent!
I’m kidding, but I do think it’s a moment to reflect on. Because I’ve seen all sorts of crummy behavior from parents watching their kids compete.
To be clear, I’m sure many high school athletes surely like having their parents attend to watch them play. There’s the psychological comfort of knowing somebody in the stands loves you and will back you up no matter what, and there’s the universal human desire to show off for Mommy and Daddy.
For the parents, there’s pride, and there’s a certain degree of protectiveness, and there’s a general fan’s rooting interest. That’s all normal and good.
Truth is, though, in my decade of watching my kids compete in high school activities, I’m not really sure I did them any good. And I’m pretty darn sure I observed several episodes of parents doing things that helped nobody, least of all themselves and their kids.
The activities where my kids actually did the best -- tennis and debate/forensics -- fans are actively told to shut up. Well, that’s true in tennis. In debate and forensics, they forbid you from even attending. I quite literally mean they tell you that you cannot go watch. It’s not good for the kids’ performance.
And they’re right. A kid trying to come up with an extemporaneous speech about U.S. policy toward China has enough to worry about without seeing a grimace cross Dad’s face.
Parents of debaters reading about the winter-sports fan ban have to be thinking to themselves, hey, what’s the big deal? We’ve never been able to attend anyway.
Truth is, maybe debate has it right. Maybe parents don’t really help.
I once saw a Topeka High basketball parent come out of the stands to start jawboning a Manhattan High kid; that ended up with a couple of parents briefly in police custody. We had the infamous post-game confrontation of some sort at the MHS-Junction City football game a year ago. I’ve seen tennis parents get into it with their own kids, and the kids on the other team. I’ve seen them accuse my kids of cheating, and then try to get into it with my kids after the match. Actually, tennis parents might be the worst anyway, even if they’re supposed to merely politely clap for good shots, by the rules of tennis etiquette. But that’s another column entirely.
And it cuts across all sports. I’ve seen a baseball parent pull the plug on the scoreboard because her kid’s team was losing. I’ve seen parents threaten to punch each other in the parking lot. I’ve seen parents scream at the opposing coach, their own coach, their own kids, and scream at the refs so much I hardly even notice it anymore, even if the refs are basically kids themselves. Full disclosure: Even the mild-mannered author of this column has questioned an offsides call in soccer a time or two, and once as a youth baseball coach I hollered at the plate umpire for about five straight minutes over his game-ending “out” call at the plate. (Hey! The catcher dropped the ball! Blah blah blah, on and on and on, world without end. Yeesh.)
Ultimately, the question is simple: Are we helping kids by attending their games, or not? Do they play better, or do they get more uptight? Are we setting a good example about how to deal with failure, or conflict, or even injustice? Or are we just putting everybody on edge?
The answers depend, game to game, person to person. For some kids, my guess is that they’ll secretly welcome an empty stadium. Someday, a few years from now, when those kids grow up into young adults, we’ll probably get the real answers.