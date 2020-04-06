We got invited recently to a neighborhood event: Eating takeout food while sitting in the driveway. It is what passes for a social gathering during stay-at-home orders in a viral pandemic.
I appreciate the spirit, just as I appreciate the spirit of cul-de-sac happy hours, drive-by birthday parties and even teacher parades. Everybody craves real human connection, social beings that we are. These things are an effort to make those connections, and I understand that the impulse is well-intended.
I just don’t think this is the right moment for those things.
Here’s what I’ve observed in the past couple of weeks: When the neighbors held an impromptu driveway happy hour, they got tired of yelling across the street and gathered in a tighter circle. The kids riding bikes eventually clumped up to talk. When the high school kids parked their cars in the school parking lot to talk out their windows, they couldn’t resist the urge of hopping into each others’ cars. The drive-by 18th birthday party ended up with kids piling out of cars and assembling in the street.
The problem is simple: When people get near each other, they just tend to want to get closer. They think, well, nobody is sick here, and the odds are really low, so, just for a minute I’ll hang out with my friends. We won’t cough on each other or anything.
What we’re doing when we create these social events is inviting people to get right up next to the line of danger. I’m not fearmongering here. I’m just saying that the priority right now, according to everything we’re hearing from scientists, is to stay the heck away from each other.
Ever tell your kids something like “nothing good happens after midnight?” Or “what did you expect to happen at a bar?”
Same concept. These social events are putting people in circumstances where they’re more likely to make bad decisions.
There will come a day -- hopefully sooner rather than later -- when we’ll be able to get together with our friends, with our neighbors, with our fellow K-State football fans, at McCain for a ballet, at R.C. McGraw’s for live music. Anything. The communal experience of a crowd is an important part of the human condition. Most of us are missing that right now, and we will continue to miss it for awhile.
This is the time to simply hunker down and deal with it. Read the newspaper. Watch TV. Read some good books. Call your friends. FaceTime. Zoom if you want to see a group of people at once.
Go for a walk or a run on a nice day? Sure. Just steer clear of people. Play a friendly game of doubles at City Park? No. Have a barbecue? Sure, but not with anybody else.
You can make up your own list. The point is: Stay away from people. Don’t put yourself in a position of testing the limits.