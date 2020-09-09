I had a conversation with a guy over the holiday weekend that, in retrospect, was rather alarming.
Nice guy. I liked him. We talked mostly about fishing.
He had ridden his motorcycle north recently, and we got to talking about the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota, with which I’m vaguely familiar. Here’s where the conversation took a turn: He said there were no coronavirus cases linked to the event, and that people up there were saying that proved that the whole pandemic was a hoax.
I knew enough, at a social gathering with a nice fella, to not get into an argument. I didn’t have the time or the energy, anyway. So I just said, “Huh. I don’t know anything about that.” And then I went to check in with my wife.
Truth is, I hadn’t closely followed the news about what happened with viral transmissions at the big motorcycle rally, since most of my time and attention is taken up with more local issues. But I do have a general idea that big crowds -- particularly those that gather indoors -- have generally produced outbreaks. At Sturgis, the trouble is not really people riding motorcycles through the streets. The trouble would be the throngs that pile into bars. Which, of course, they did.
So I checked into it.
Turns out that studies are linking the event to 267,000 cases of the virus. Fox News published a story about researchers saying that the rally accounted for 20 percent of the cases in the country in August.
The reason the whole thing stuck in my craw is that there’s an intelligent human being walking around with a completely flawed set of what I will loosely refer to as “facts.” I assume there are many others like him, who simply prefer to stick to the information that’s convenient to their previously-held beliefs.
Perhaps the Fox News item will cross his screen and he’ll adjust those beliefs. How a person could think that a huge gathering of people in enclosed spaces would fail to result in virus transmissions is beyond me, and how a person could think the whole pandemic was a hoax is even more mind-bogging.
People get sick from this. They die. There’s nothing pretend about it. Yes, lots of people get it and then don’t have any serious or lingering effects. But the virus has contributed to the deaths of six people in Riley County, two in Geary County, and 485 in Kansas. We’re closing in on 190,000 deaths in the U.S. Scientists are figuring out more long-term cardiovascular damage caused by the disease.
It’s not a hoax. Facts are just facts.
I remain hopeful, as ever, that facts will eventually matter.