Two things really annoy me about local government meetings: One, grandstanding, and, two, ignorance. When they combine — as they have three times recently — I want to throw the newspaper out the window.
In all three cases, people here have come at local elected officials with claims that are quite obviously offshoots of national political campaigns. They’re not local problems. They’re national wedge issues searching for ways to inflame people locally. They come from the left and the right.
From the right, we’ve had the spamming campaign to scare people into thinking that the big new federal lab here will leak diseases into the population. That spamming campaign inundated the digital version of City Commission meetings; it was all prompted by podcasters and other right-wing conspiracy theorists.
To be sure, the safety of the National Bio- And Agro-Defense Facility is a serious issue. It’s been taken seriously from the get-go, and the government has spent extra money to fortify the place. It’s not 100 percent fail-safe, because nothing on Earth is, but a fear campaign right now is completely pointless. The time to address those issues was a long time ago, and, for informed and well-intended people, that’s exactly what happened. Stirring it all up now serves some other purpose — goosing somebody’s ratings, or pushing somebody’s political agenda.
From the left, we’ve seen questioning the racial makeup of the board that oversees the police department. At least that advocacy group was entirely local, and fairly measured in its approach. But once again the motivation is coming from national issues that don’t seem particularly relevant here. The three citizen appointees to that board include two Black women. Is there a problem? Or is there a solution searching for a problem? I’m guessing the latter.
The third case is on the matter of the school district’s purchase of a training program that is intended to help teachers do their job in a culturally sensitive manner. That means addressing matters like systemic racism. But does that mean that the school district will start teaching teachers — and therefore kids — that all white people are racists, and so on? That’s the claim from a group, prodded by the local Republican Party, that showed up at the school board meeting this week.
Again, these are important and serious issues, and public input is good. But, as board member Jurdene Coleman said, it’s exhausting to be accused of contradicting God on purpose. What we have here is a wedge issue being used nationally by conservatives, because it’s a winning issue for them. White people don’t much like being called racists — overt or unacknowledged — and tying into that righteous indignation is good politics. What we have in all these cases is people motivated by nationally divisive issues, trying to find evidence of problems, searching for the boogeyman, without really doing their homework first. Want to get involved and solve problems? That’s fine. Read the paper. Pay attention. Show up for meetings. Volunteer. Don’t just show up and start quoting the Declaration of Independence, “I Have A Dream,” or Revelations.