A couple of closing thoughts about John Currie, Bruce Weber, Frank Martin — and the way frameworks can change over time.
We’ve just witnessed the end of Weber’s time at K-State, a whimper, not a bang. Excellent run of success. Crummy ending.
Same thing happened to Martin at South Carolina. Fired after 10 years. A moment of extraordinary success, then diminishing returns. Oddly, of all the coaches hired for Division 1 jobs 10 years ago, Martin and Weber were the only two left. Their expiration dates were exactly the same. In that time period, Weber won 13 more games; they lost exactly the same number.
Martin left here 10 years ago, crosswise with Currie, his boss. He wasn’t pushed out — he left even though Currie offered him a raise and an extension. What his motivations for leaving were only he knows; it’s fair to say his perception included the notion that his boss wasn’t supportive enough. Whether that’s actually true is entirely up to interpretation.
Currie took all the heat for that because Martin was popular here, and then there were protests when he hired Weber, who had just been fired at Illinois. Currie took more heat when he didn’t fire Weber at one low point a few years later; some fans were clamoring for Brad Underwood, a K-Stater.
For awhile, the framework of this story was simple, black-and-white. Currie left to become the AD at Tennessee, then got fired when his search for a new football coach there imploded. Meanwhile Weber had floundered after a great start, and Martin was in the Final Four with South Carolina. Oh, and Underwood’s career as a head coach had rocketed upward. It was basically a disaster.
Funny, though. Reality is complicated. Take Currie: After a hiatus, he got the job at Wake Forest, and this year won a national award as the Athletic Director of the Year. Clearly, he knows what he’s doing. In retrospect, he dramatically upgraded facilities here, and of course resuscitated the place in many ways. You might recall that when he walked in, there was an incredible scandal involving a secret buyout of Ron Prince, and an audit of the university that turned up some questionable dealings. Plus, as you might recall, he had to navigate the NCAA poking around in the matter of Michael Beasley’s mother getting her rent at a townhome up by the country club paid by the money-man for Beasley’s AAU team. K-State got off without a penalty.
Then Weber won another conference title, this one with a roster he put together himself, and Martin’s fortunes declined. In the end, was Martin’s time here better, or was Weber’s? It’s a tough call. Two conference titles speak for themselves, though. Perhaps the coaching transition worked out for the best for K-State.
Meanwhile, whatever fault you might want to find with Currie, the football team won a conference title in 2012; baseball won it that same school year. Pretty solid record on the field, as well as off.
We can close the book on that era now, with the departure of Weber. Navigating through all that — the aftermath of the Prince buyout, the audit, the revelation of the Beasley rent case, the Martin departure — was a heckuva bumpy ride. The transitions were not smooth. But in the end, you’d have to say it was also a heckuva turnaround.
Is Putin our friend or our enemy? Was building the mall downtown a good idea? Should we build a parking garage in Aggieville?
The current term is “hot take,” generally an opinion intended to generate controversy, and therefore clicks, and thereby, money. I’m not into hot takes. I’m into rational assessment. Which sometimes takes decades.