I guess I was about 10, and summer was about to begin. I signed up for city league baseball, my first year of regular kid-pitch. Exciting. Nerve-wracking. Could I hit? I thought so. Could I pitch? I hoped so. I could certainly act the part, throwing a tennis ball into a pillow in the basement, Dennis Leonard shutting down the Yankees.
In fact, our team was the Royals, the Blaker Studio Royals.Ted Weis was clearly going to be our star, since he already knew how to pitch, and he’s a natural-born star, anyway. We’d already been acquainted, going back to nursery school, and he was a year ahead of me at his mother’s music school.
The person I didn’t know much, really, was Ted’s dad, Jerry Weis, our coach. But somehow he pretty quickly assessed me and decided that I was going to be the other pitcher – and because he believed in me, I started to believe in myself. Ted and I became friends that summer, a friendship that remains among the most important in my life. That friendship has expanded to include his whole family over the years, and it’s their loss that I’ve been thinking about quite a bit lately. Their loss is mine, too.
Jerry Weis passed away earlier this month. As I’m writing this, I’m also wondering if I have an ironed shirt for his service.
I can’t speak about him as a father, a grandfather, a husband, a professor or a colleague. Others certainly can, and they have,
I can speak about him as my great friend’s dad, a role also played in my life by a few others: Dick Vaden, Bill Edison, Melvin Center, Alan Bell, Stan Crawford. They weren’t my dad, or my surrogate dad, but as I look back on it they were important people in my life. Just by being good fathers, by being involved and paying attention and having certain standards, they reinforced the idea of what was right. It’s one thing to hear something from your own dad, but – especially by the time you get to high school – it somehow has more credibility coming from somebody else.
Mr. Weis, as I always called him, for some reason always believed in me. It was true that summer on the baseball field; it’s been true every year for the past 25 when I’ve gone to give the speech to the Rotary Club. There he was in the audience, expecting me to do well. Afterward he would come up and remind me of some some shenanigans Ted and I had pulled when we were 17, but I knew from the look in his eyes that he was proud.
Typing that sentence, at age 54, I get tears in my eyes.
Makes me wonder, now that I’ve had teenagers awhile, did I do it right? Did I matter like this to any of their friends? I hope so.
I had a helluva role model in that department. Several of them.
Mr. Vaden died awhile back. Mr. Center has been gone a year. Mr. Weis is now, too. I spent some time with him a few months back, I’m glad to say. We never had the full conversation, so I guess I never told him this directly. But since I could see it in his eyes – could see it there ever since I was 10, and we were Royals – I’m thinking he could see it in mine, too.