I’ve been trying to think the best of everyone in the whole dustup over what’s called “critical race theory.” It’s a struggle, what with the grandstanding, political posturing, shouting and general malarkey.
But let me try to cut through all that to explore the core issues, in the interest of understanding. Maybe that’s a path forward.
“Critical race theory” is really an academic concept, a way of looking at American history and contemporary American society through the lens of race. It first emerged at Harvard Law School in the 1980s, about the time I was an undergraduate there, and so I think I’ve been more or less dealing with the concepts ever since. It’s uncomfortable stuff, which is probably good.
And, of course, there’s some validity to that academic approach, just as there’s some validity to other lenses through which we can look at history and society. Clearly America was founded with institutions, beliefs and culture that were, in part, racist — just as America was founded with certain economic structures in place that essentially held down the working class. (That’s a Marxist historical lens, and just because Marxism led to totalitarian dictatorships does not mean it was invalid as a way of looking at history.)
It is important for us as a society to think seriously about those things.
What gets difficult for old white guys like me to accept is when that analysis turns the corner into accusation. If an exaggerated version of this line of thinking suggests that I, as an old white guy, am inherently racist, that prompts me to get defensive. If that line of thinking morphs into a demand that schoolkids need to be taught that all white people are either acknowledged or unacknowledged racists, that likewise makes me defensive. If it means that schoolkids are taught that American history is a purely tragic story of subjugation, that irritates me. Keep in mind here, I’m not saying that’s what critical race theory teaches. I am simply trying to describe here where the fear and defensiveness come from.
Does my defensiveness or irritation mean I’m weakminded, or are they in fact evidence of my racism? Well, a person could argue either one or both. I wouldn’t agree, and if I had to defend myself from somebody who was questioning my motives, that’s not a great way to reach agreement and understanding and compromise. That’s a way to make everybody mad. I remember first feeling that anger and frustration in college when somebody tried to argue my point of view was invalid because I was white and/or middle class and/or privileged in a variety of other ways.
Making everybody mad — tapping into that sort of anger — serves the interest of political parties, because it motivates voters to go to the polls. I assume the reason this is coming up right now is because there are school board elections here and elsewhere, and stirring all this up is a way to goose potential voters. It’s not a coincidence that the political parties have — for the first time ever — made official endorsements in what are supposed to be non-partisan local school board elections immediately following the shouting matches that broke out at recent school board meetings over this precise issue.
The school district administrators and current board members contend — accurately — that they do not teach “critical race theory,” and they don’t plan to.
But that’s almost beside the point now, because this has broken out into some sort of litmus test. That’s unfortunate, and not very productive.
American history, and American contemporary society, are complicated matters to study. Looking at them through the lens of race, or class, or gender, or religion, or ideology, or sexual orientation, or whatever other subdivision you choose, can be very revealing. We’re talking about a nuanced analytical framework. Maybe we can all settle down soon and realize that everybody can come at these matters with good intentions, and we’ll emerge better off for the discussion.
Maybe not. But hope springs eternal.