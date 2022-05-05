You think partisan politics has been bad, just wait. It’s about to get a lot worse.
I say that because the most divisive issue in the country – the issue most likely to lead to more violence – is getting hyper-charged.
I’m referring, of course, to abortion. With the Supreme Court set to eliminate the federal Constitutional standard, that means each state will get to set its own rules. Kansas is regarded as a battleground state, meaning advocates on both sides will view each legislative vote as a major priority. To say nothing of the governor’s chair. Everybody will be loaded for bear.
It’s possible to have reasonable, adult conversations about abortion, but it’s not very likely. Advocates on both sides tend to view this as a matter of life and death, a matter of good and evil. If you think abortion is murder, there’s not much room for compromise. If you view it as a fundamental right for women, you tend to view the other side as The Enemy, not just people with a different perspective.
This summer there’s supposed to be a vote by the public on an amendment to the state constitution to say that the state can regulate or limit abortion. That will no doubt get heated. But, either way, that’s just the beginning. Because then it will be about the votes in the Legislature, and whether the governor can veto, and then whether the Legislature can override.
So the interest groups are going to dump money in here, and both sides will call the other side awful names, and people will show up in the streets with bullhorns and signs. There’ll be coat-hangers and audio of screaming fetuses, and so on. It’s going to be awful.
I don’t think there’s much you can do about it, but before it really gets cranked up I would just try to appeal to everybody: We’re all Kansans. We were high school classmates. We go to the same grocery store. Our kids play soccer with each other, and we root for the Cats (or even the Jayhawks – yes, I’m willing to even go that far) and we all love the sunsets and the sight of the lush green of the Flint Hills.
Some of us vote Democrat, and some of us vote Republican. We like guns or we hate them. We like Trump or we can’t stand him. No question, we inhabit different spaces politically.
But there’s way more that unites us than divides us, and I would ask you to remember that when the rhetoric starts using terms like “murder” and “medieval” and so on. When you engage with somebody that you disagree with – on Facebook or Twitter or even the opinion page of this newspaper – I would appeal to your sense of empathy. The person with the opposite view is not that much different from you, and deserves your respect, just as you deserve theirs.
I’m not optimistic. But hopefully we can limit the damage.