There’s another wave of coronavirus on the way here, I’d be willing to wager. I’d advise you to get yourself and your kids ready to put the masks back on.
Infections are surging in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, and you know as well as I do that it’s only a matter of time before that wave hits us.
Unfortunately only about half the eligible population in our area has been vaccinated, and so the virus still has plenty of fertile ground upon which it can spread. Vaccinations, while they don’t absolutely prevent infection, reduce the likelihood of transmission, and dramatically reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death. Nonetheless some people choose not to get the vaccine.
The fact that there is a vaccine, and that nearly everybody has had a chance to get it, is certainly relevant in considering what sort of measures are necessary to combat the virus.
My guess is that mask requirements will come back for awhile this winter as the wave crests. I don’t like it much, but I’m guessing it’s going to be required.
Why require masks if everybody’s had a chance to be vaccinated? Shouldn’t we allow people to risk it if they prefer?
Those are fair questions, but now we’re back to definitions that we had to confront at the start of the pandemic. In a viral pandemic, your health decisions affect me, and my health decisions affect you. America is the land of the free, which is what makes this difficult — but remember, we’re also all in this together. The signers of the Declaration of Independence didn’t say everybody was free to do whatever they wanted — they pledged to each other their “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” It’s been a team game from the start.
So I wear a mask not because I’m afraid, but because I’m trying to protect you. If the health experts say that I’m required to wear a mask in public for a period of time, then that’s what I’ll do so as to do my part. It’s a hassle, no doubt, but so is putting on pants.
Anyway, I’m not here to advocate a mask requirement at the moment. I’m here to tell you that there’s a surge probably coming. I wish that wasn’t the case — I wish everybody had gotten vaccinated at the outset, so we could have snuffed this thing out — but we missed that bus. Just...fair warning.