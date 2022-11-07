In case you ever wonder if newspapers are still relevant, I’ll reassure you, based on the past couple of weeks: They’re extremely relevant.
I’ve been bombarded with texts, emails and calls over, for instance, adjectives. I’ve been harangued for hours about (for example) the vetting of letters to the editor. I’ve been accused of being in cahoots with Republicans and Democrats. Those complaints come in from both sides, starting at 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning; not really ending until 10.
I don’t mean to make “complaints” the relevant gauge. We’ve had more subscription starts than stops in recent months. In October, our subscribers viewed north of 250,000 pageviews on our e-edition. All three paid-circulation newspapers in our region – The Mercury, the Junction City Union and the Times of Pottawatomie County – gained subscribers.
Why? Well, nobody ever entirely knows the answer, but clearly Tuesday’s election is part of it. We cover local elections, providing important information to our subscribers to help them make their own political choices. I have provided some analysis on this page, without giving an actual endorsement of candidates. That coverage – and that analysis – is what has created so much froth.
I have to say that’s a gauge of the kind of partisan bitterness of which you are well aware. I was harangued over the fact that we WEREN’T endorsing a candidate. And really, there’s only one contested local race. People are all over me about one race for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
While I’m not eager to be accused of conspiracy, and I’m not particularly fond of debating headlines long into the night, I am ultimately grateful for all of it. If people didn’t care, and if they didn’t care about the newspaper, then the phone would go silent. The opposite of love is not hate; the opposite of love is apathy.
In terms of the business of providing local news coverage, it also helps to have winning football teams at K-State, Manhattan High, Wamego, Junction City and Rock Creek. People love reading about winners.
But it’s not just that, and it’s not just politics. The reason we’re in position to report on important topics is because we grind away at it, day after day. The reason we can write a great feature story about Joe and Keenan Schartz is because we’ve been covering Manhattan High football for more than 60 years. The reason people care so much about our coverage of the Dodson-Zito race is because they know we’re really the only source of independent, professional journalism about it. Everybody else is just trying to persuade you – we’re just trying to inform you. That matters.
Come to think of it, that’s not a bad motto. Everybody’s trying to persuade you, tell you what to think, how to vote. We’re just trying to provide you information, to let you make your own choices, to know about your own community.
Gratifying to know that that still matters so much.