Let’s just first get something straight about masks: The rules aren’t changing for the vast majority of you reading this. Not for another couple of weeks.
The Riley County Commission voted Thursday to end a mask requirement that applies in the rural areas outside Manhattan. But the city’s rules will stay in place until May 16, the date that everybody had agreed on. Logistically, the city couldn’t get rid of the mask requirement before that anyway.
My take on all this: It’s fine. Everybody is doing what they ought to do, with the possible exception of the head of the Health Department. Back to that in a minute.
Everybody who has paid attention knows that masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and so wearing them is good for public health in a viral pandemic. Everybody can also acknowledge that the government requiring you to put something on your face is a very intrusive move in our country, where individual liberty is a fundamental value.
There’s a tradeoff.
Once you’ve made a decision to require masks, it would make logical sense to only get rid of the requirement once herd immunity had been reached. But nobody wanted to go that far, partly because it’s hard to gauge that and partly because there’s some public hesitation to get vaccinated.
So our community picked another logical point in time: The end of the school year. Manhattan changes substantially once K-State lets out, and so that was a good milepost.
But nobody likes wearing masks, and, as virus numbers remained very low and the weather turned nice, it became more and more difficult to stand by that decision. That’s why the county commission decided to ditch it. Worth noting: The county’s decision was really all about the people out in the country, not in the city limits. Commissioners are elected countywide — including by city-dwellers — but they obviously don’t see city residents as really their responsibility.
Julie Gibbs, the head of the county Health Department, recommended that people continue to wear masks, but said nothing about the County Commission’s decision. I have to imagine that she would have recommended leaving the requirement in place, but these decisions are ultimately political and she surely knows that commissioners can fire her. Perhaps communication will come to light that will clarify where she stood, or, for that matter, if she was asked.
City commissioners, meanwhile, just left well enough alone, and that makes sense, too. They probably could have figured out some way to change the rules had there been a real emergency, but the reality is that we’re just talking about another couple of weeks.
Is it time to get rid of masks? No. Is it time to stop requiring them. Yes, it probably is. But can we wait another couple of weeks, since the systems are already in place? Yes.
It’s a little messy. The whole thing has been messy, ever since the world shifted on its axis last March.
Meanwhile, if you want to get rid of a mask requirement for good, there’s one solid way to do it: Get the vaccine.