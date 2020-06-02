Mirages, race, and Manhattan
I grew up in Manhattan in the 1970s and ‘80s, and I was pretty sure it was a kind of post-racial paradise.
There were no distinctions, as far as I could tell, between black and white, between Asian and Hispanic, between religious faiths. I had no clue who had money and who didn’t, not really. The late 1960s? Sure, there were conflicts, but we were past all that by the time I grew up. It seemed self-evident.
In a small corner of my gut, I still believe that.
But in my circle of friends was a black guy, who, as I came to learn 30 years later, had a completely different point of view. It was easy for me to blithely bounce along with my gauzy view of reality, given that I was a white person for whom race was never an issue. In that sense, it really was a post-racial society. For me.
Not for my friend. He got in a fight once, he told me, after an older guy called him the N-word. He and another buddy tore up another guy’s stuff once for using that same word. And while all of us got nervous about the cops catching us at an underage kegger at the Low Road, my friend had to worry about ending up in jail or worse.
For him, he was always aware of race. Post-racial society? Pfft.
Were the fears of police rational? Well, to my way of thinking, they weren’t. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with the Riley County Police Department, even when I’ve been pulled over. And in my professional experience, it’s always seemed a well-run, professional outfit.
But “my way of thinking” is not particularly relevant, as I’ve come to learn. Rational or not, the fears themselves were real. And, in the context of decades or centuries of racism in America, it’s impossible to argue that they were anything but rational.
Manhattan itself is not paradise, but it certainly has a positive legacy in this regard compared to the rest of the country. The town was founded by abolitionists, in a state that was born on the right side of the ethical line in the runup to the Civil War. It’s a college town, generally populated and led by forward-thinking people. While there were some episodes that some people interpreted as race-related in the past couple of years, on close examination those things were mirages. There weren’t nooses in the campus trees, they were camping ropes. And the guy spray-painted his own car with racist slurs. Mirages.
But the reason people were willing to believe that those episodes were real is the fact that we are not, in fact, living in a post-racial society. Not in Minneapolis and not in Manhattan, and not anywhere in America. We aren’t, and we haven’t been, not now and not in the 1970s, despite what I might have thought.
Over the long haul, I would say there’s progress. Certainly my many conversations with Don Slater led me to think that. He would tell stories about growing up in a segregated Manhattan, and how much things had changed for the better. He’s gone now; I wish he was here for the discussion we’re engaged in now. Richard Pitts is also gone. My friend lives somewhere else now, too, and probably isn’t interested in the local situation so much anymore.
In a way I miss my own naivete, but I’ve realized that it, too, was a mirage.