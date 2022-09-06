When Mikhail Gorbachev came to K-State in 2005, his legacy seemed pretty clear: He and Ronald Reagan ended the Cold War, and he dissolved the Soviet Union and put Russia and Eastern Europe on a path to democracy.

That would’ve been an oversimplification even at the time. And in the 17 years since, it’s become clear that Russia’s path has veered dangerously off into authoritarianism again, headed by a strongman bent on re-establishing an empire. It’s tempting to even think that we’re back to where we started: The U.S. on one side, Russia on the other. You could make that case that Mr. Gorbachev’s legacy was wiped out, that he was some sort of aberration.

