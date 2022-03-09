Over in Olathe, they’re struggling with the reality that a high school senior and a school resource officer exchanged gunfire in the school’s front office. An assistant principal took a bullet, too.
Fortunately, everybody’s alive, although the young shooter remains hospitalized. We don’t know everything about the incident yet, but we know enough to have to confront the perpetual question: How can this be prevented?
We simply can’t have people shooting up a high school. Everybody agrees on that. Doesn’t matter your political position on any issue. Nobody wants kids firing a weapon in a school.
And yet it keeps happening. So…what? What do we do?
First, let’s recognize something. Olathe East might as well be Manhattan High. It’s a 6A school in Kansas, about the same size, with a largely similar makeup. Good kids. Good teachers. Good programs. Those kids compete against our kids in swim meets, they go to the same debate tournaments, and their parents post homecoming pics on Facebook. Same deal, 100 miles east.
The kid who did the shooting was an 18-year-old senior, a football player and track athlete. In that sense, he does not fit the profile of a disaffected loner in a trench coat.
But he does have a criminal record as a juvenile; he was convicted of stealing a wallet from somebody two years ago, and was sentenced to probation that ended last July. So surely there were some warning signs – nobody packs a gun and fires it in the principal’s office if he’s walking on sunshine.
Could the shooting have been prevented? In the narrow sense, yes. Something could have changed the course of that particular day.
In the larger sense, that’s hard to say. Like Manhattan High, Olathe East does not require students or visitors to pass through a metal detector. Sooner or later somebody will print a plastic gun with a 3D printer, anyway. And nobody really wants that “solution” – nobody wants to turn public high schools into jails.
Should a kid who served his time on probation for robbery be prevented from re-entering school? That seems impossibly draconian.
Should kids be counseled against violence from an early age? Of course they should. But they already are. Should parents set better examples? Yes. But you can’t require that. Should mental-health services be improved to help kids who display warning signs? Yes.
Should gun laws be tweaked to minimize the chance of this ever happening? Well, I’m not sure how, but, sure, it’s worth considering. Should we throw all guns into a volcano and start over? Sounds good on the surface, but it will never happen. There are guns around, and that’s not going to change.
So we’re left with the reality that it’s going to happen, sooner or later, and we’d better be prepared to deal with it. In Olathe, there was a school resource officer — a cop — who shot the shooter before anything else could happen. That’s certainly better than it could have been. Students and teachers need to be prepared to deal with a shooting episode, which I’m certain they are. That’s also good.
It’s a difficult, complicated, extremely unpleasant issue. And, as has been demonstrated just down I-70, it’s very real.