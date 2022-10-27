Tip of the editorial cap to Manhattan’s own Trevor Hudgins, the basketball player.
Young Mr. Hudgins, who graduated from Manhattan High in 2017, has continued to exceed expectations. The Centennial League’s two-time player of the year in high school, he got no scholarship offers from Division I schools – not K-State, not Wichita State, not anybody – and instead ended up at Northwest Missouri State.
While in Maryville, he redshirted his first season, and at that point probably didn’t seem poised to do much. Unrecruited kid from a football town in northeast Kansas. You couldn’t blame anybody for figuring the ceiling was pretty low.
But then he led the team to three national championships in four seasons – and the only reason they didn’t get a fourth was because the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He became the all-time leading scorer in the history of Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, in which Northwest Missouri State competes.
This year, after going undrafted, he nevertheless got a shot at a pro tryout – and he made it. Not only did he make it, he got on the roster. Not only did he get on the roster, he got into a game already this season. And, earlier this week, when he hit a three-pointer for the Houston Rockets, he became the first basketball player from Manhattan High to ever score in the NBA.
It’s a great tribute to Mr. Hudgins, and to his parents, Sterling and Pat, and his coaches, including Benji George at MHS. Clearly to achieve that sort of thing requires tremendous ability, but also a tremendous amount of work. To do so while starting from relative obscurity also speaks to the fact that he has continued to work hard and move forward.
It reinforces something I’ve said many times in this space: People from here can do anything.
And maybe this’ll be it, which is really quite a career, and quite a set of accomplishments. Even if he never gets in another NBA game. Just getting to this point is really something.
No reason to expect any more. Kid from a D-2 school, undrafted. Came from a little town in northeast Kansas.