Memorial Day is still a good idea. Don’t get me wrong.
It’s just that Monday, as we were getting ready to put impatiens next to Mom’s headstone at Sunset Cemetery, it seemed a little redundant.
Mom died two years ago on a day about like this. Early June, 2020. Seems like just the other day. In fact, I still expect to see her on that little red couch, feet propped up, a paperback in hand.
Grandpa’s been gone 25 years. I can still hear his voice, zinging me to shut the screen door up in Minnesota. Don’t want to let the flies out. Yuk yuk yuk. His one-liners still spring to mind, and I still use them. I have a note he typed for me about a story I did for the paper, offering advice, still right there at my desk.
Rex’s water dish is still outside, even though he’s been gone a year. I still occasionally go to scoop him a serving of his food when I’m feeding the two others.
I drive by the new coffee place at Claflin and Seth Child; can’t help but think of high-school lunch hour at the Westloop Pizza Hut. I hear “Take It On The Run,” the REO Speedwagon tune, by some tribute band at a park, and I’m in Brian Center’s basement, slow-dancing in 8th grade.
This might all sound familiar, if you’ve read my columns before, or if, as I did, you grew up in Manhattan in the 1970s or 1980s. Pretty soon, you 90s kids will feel what I’m feeling, too, if you aren’t already. Now I know what my parents and grandparents felt, too, I guess.
North of 50, your memories start to catch up to your anticipations. You talk to people who aren’t there, or at least you carry on silent conversations in your own mind. You don’t have to force yourself to think about the departed; they’re with you all the time.
Sounds morbid or sad, I imagine, if you don’t identify with what I’m saying. But it’s not. It’s actually comforting. Those memories surround you, keep you company, give you perspective and provide depth to your understanding.
It’s not that Memorial Day is irrelevant, or even redundant. I probably shouldn’t have said that at the outset, but I was trying to make a point. Forgive me.
Because it’s not every day that you visit headstones, or allow yourself to really commune with those you remember. As a kid and as a younger adult, the day felt very solemn, maybe a little stiff, maybe a tad forced. Now it feels natural; it feels like permission to say out loud some of the things you say in your own head, the rest of the year.
I hope you had a good Memorial Day. I did. I said a few things out loud. Listened hard for Mom’s response, or Grandpa’s or Grandma’s, or even my great-grandma Holton. Never heard anything, but I think they would tell me to be kind, and to make more memories for ourselves, and for our kids, and one day, our grandkids, if we’re lucky. They’ll want those memories, too.