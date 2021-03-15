Wise move by Riley County commissioners on Monday.
Commissioners basically guaranteed that a mask requirement will remain in effect for the rest of the school year. They took no official action, but signaled their support for the concept after recommendations from Julie Gibbs, the health department director who’s in charge of the community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Linda Cook, representing K-State, also backed the idea.
There remains some murkiness about the nuts and bolts, because the Manhattan City Commission still has to vote Tuesday night on what to do about the mask requirement inside the city limits. But the bottom line is this: If the city pulls the plug on its rule, the county appears ready to step in to extend its rule across the city as well. The county has the authority to do so.
The reason I like the county’s move is that it clarifies what everybody can expect, and because it just makes good common sense. This community fundamentally operates on a school-year basis; it’s a different town once the college students leave. Tying the duration of the rule to the school calendar maintains some consistency while we’re still in school-year mode, and recognizes the reality of our population shift at that moment.
To be clear, masks still work to prevent the spread of an airborne virus that can kill people. That virus is still circulating here. We got a sobering reminder on Monday, with the announcement of two virus-related deaths in Riley County. Both victims caught the virus in January, presumably just before vaccines became available to them. Tragic to think about.
And it’s still possible there could be another spike. That’s happening in certain places around the country, and in Europe. We’re not totally out of the woods.
Having said that, it’s also evident that the local rate of transmission has slowed dramatically, and vaccination numbers are climbing. Given that we’ve basically inoculated all the health care workers and old people, the need for regulation is diminishing. The premise of regulation at the outset was to slow the spread enough to protect the health-care system and the vulnerable, and that’s pretty much been done.
So, sooner rather than later, the mask requirement needs to go away. The government requiring you and me to put something on our face has always been an awfully invasive requirement, one I was leery of at the outset. I agreed with it, given the extraordinary circumstances, but in general people ought to be able to govern themselves.
Allowing bars to remain open to 2 a.m., and allowing crowds to assemble -- as the county did by loosening the rules a few weeks ago -- has not in any way spiked the numbers.
So why leave it in place for two more months? Simple: Because we already made the decision to require masks, and wearing them can still help. People are accustomed to wearing masks, and we still have groups of people assembling together indoors in schools and elsewhere.
Two months from now, a much broader swath of the community will be vaccinated, and we’ll know more about whether we’re subject to more spikes. Also, as I said at the outset, after school lets out, there are a lot fewer people around. It’s just good common sense to tie the rule to that turning point.
I would assume at that point, just in time for summer, you’ll be able to ditch your mask.