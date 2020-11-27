Of the big three, one is really the problem. And it’s not the mask.
Public health officials keep telling us: Wear masks, stay apart from other people, and wash your hands. It’s a three-line chorus..
The political fights have been about masks, but the reality is that they’re really no big deal. A hassle, sure, but so is brushing your teeth, and wearing a seat belt, and, for that matter, wearing clothes and using bathrooms. Lots of people would run around naked and just let it fly wherever if it weren’t for social conventions and government restrictions.
We use bathrooms because we all recognize that public sewage systems protect us all. Without them, it’d be a nasty, disease-filled world where we’d be leery of going out in public. We can give up some freedom in exchange. When the pandemic is over, my guess is that some mask-wearing will continue in the winter, and people won’t think much of it.
Washing your hands? Also, no big deal. Probably shoulda done it more before. Come to think of it, it’s pretty gross to neglect it. There are sinks with hand soap easily accessible most places, and hand sanitizer is everywhere.
The really tough one is staying apart from other people. At the outset of all this, they gave that the unfortunately confusing name “social distancing.” It’s really “physical distancing,” which means staying away from other human beings.
We’re not meant to do that. We’re social beings. We want to be close to each other. We like to have parties, and go to concerts and ballgames. We give hugs and high-fives. When our team wins a big game, we storm the field -- it’s just an instinct to dogpile, I guess. An evolutionary biologist can probably explain it.
This is why Thanksgiving was tough. Sure, we can call and FaceTime and Zoom, and that makes it way more tolerable than this would have been a century ago.
And, to be clear, we can go a year without the big family turkey dinner. It’s not that one event that’s the problem.
The problem is that staying away from each other, day after day, week after week, month after month, just wears people down. So, as the summer went on and turned into fall, lots of us gave in a little. We went from lockdown to masked driveway meetups to, well, teenage sleepovers and surreptitious homecoming dances organized by parents. (See: Rolla, Missouri.)
College kids jamming into bars is one thing, and there was obviously plenty of that. Sturgis? Lake of the Ozarks? Same deal. Dumb. But the problem now, as local health authorities have said, is not the big blowouts, but rather dinner gatherings or birthday parties. Not as titanically dumb, but, really, all of it springs from the same instinct. We’re social creatures.
It’s rough. After Thanksgiving will come Christmas, and New Year’s, and basketball, and somebody will have a birthday, and your friends will invite you over.
But somewhere out there, not too far off, you can see a vaccine on the horizon. That’s when the facts will really change.
Until then: Masks? Sure. Hands? No prob. Staying apart? That’s the tough part.