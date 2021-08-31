Five observations from a few days in New York City last week:
•We had to show proof of vaccination to get into restaurants, museums and theaters, and we still had to wear masks indoor everywhere. No big deal. Everybody did it, and with big crowds of human beings crowding into small spaces, it’s completely obvious why. I don’t want to inadvertently get anyone else sick, and I don’t want them to get me sick, and I really don’t want to be constantly worrying about it.
If we didn’t want to follow those rules, that would have been fine, too. We could’ve stayed home. It’s not that we had fun despite those rules, it’s that we had fun BECAUSE of those rules. I don’t like wearing masks or carrying around a vaccination card, but the reality is that we could not have done anything had the rules not been in place -- because the whole place would’ve been shut down. There’s a viral pandemic, with numbers surging, to state the obvious.
As it was, we wandered all around the big city, rode the subway everywhere, and had a ball. Pizza in Brooklyn. A show on Broadway. Brunch in Hell’s Kitchen. A deli on the Lower East Side, the one where Harry Met Sally. The Met. The Dakota, where John Lennon lived. An Irish pub near Times Square. A dance club, where, thank goodness, we did not dance. Grand Central Station, enormous and hauntingly beautiful.
•People were friendly. I was astonished. We asked people directions, or for advice, and they stopped not only to help but asked all about us. The 20-somethings got a kick out of us, I guess, the cute “older” couple just kicking around the city. We got two Dorothy comments, and a couple of chuckles at the mention of Manhattan. But those were kind-hearted, too, not dismissive.
Not sure what’s gotten into New Yorkers. Perhaps it was that it was late August, and because of the pandemic that the crowds were less intense, and that kept everyone more pleasant. Perhaps the pandemic itself has made people slow down a little, or appreciate the opportunity to connect with other humans.
There are still beggars and drunks (or stoners, see below) and crazy people, and you still have to watch what you’re doing, and you still need to avoid eye contact. That feels very foreign and cold to us Kansans, but if you think of it like a different culture that you have to adapt to, it’s OK. Oh, and there was one woman who stood on the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, looking us in the eye and flipping us the bird. Yeah, there was that. But she was clearly just a kook. The shocker, in retrospect, was how many people were genuinely nice.
•Unrelated, I think: The place smells like marijuana. They’ve decriminalized it, and, particularly near Times Square, you can constantly smell it. That makes you think everybody is walking around in a dope stupor, but in fact because of the numbers crammed into tight spaces, the reality is that it just takes one person out of 1,000 to stink it up.
Still, there are trucks all over the place selling marijuana-related products. They don’t yet have the process in place to license dispensaries, but I’d imagine if you go there next year, there will be pot shops everywhere. I’m sure big money is lining up.
I still found myself wondering, walking around through the skunk spray, if we won’t look back at this giant experiment someday and think it was a big mistake. I’m leery of the stuff, but I would assume that, if New York City has now legalized it, tourists and consumers are going to simply expect it everywhere, and of course the budgetary logic will drive state legislators toward it, and so it’s going to be everywhere before much longer.
•Governor’s Island, a little dot of land a short ferry ride from Wall Street, somehow made us think of Fort Riley. The main quad, bracketed by a vacant military school and officers’ housing and lined with giant sycamores, felt very much like it could have been lifted straight from our fort. There’s a little plaque in the middle commemorating the purchase of the land from a Native American tribe in the 1600s, and the rather understated fact that the training there provided the basis for the development of military tactics in the United States.
•The size of the city still boggles my mind, and wandering around near the 9/11 memorial makes me catch my breath. Imagining commercial jets flying straight into the tallest skyscraper is still not something my mind can conjure, but when you stand right there and look up, you can sort of feel it. It made me simultaneously furious and somber, 20 years later. The fact that we were stumbling our way back out of Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power over only intensified both feelings.