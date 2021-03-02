The calendar says spring officially starts March 20.
Pfft. Whatever.
It’s spring.
Monday was March 1, and, whatever you want to say about last March, I still maintain that everything changes when the calendar flips from February to March in northeast Kansas. It’s psychological, as much as anything. January and February are just miserable slogs, full of sleet, black ice and power outages. After the glow of the holidays wears off -- approximately Jan. 2, at about 9 a.m. -- it’s just a forced march from Moscow to Stalingrad. Brutal.
I used to wish to remove February from the calendar. If I had several million lying around, that’s the time of year I’d spend in Maui. (Remarriage, which occurred February five years ago, has mellowed me, and I no longer want to strip the whole month from existence. Still, I’d rather spend it somewhere on a beach, truth be told.)
March can be a real dirty dog, too, tricking you with sunny days and then belting you right in the mouth with a foot of snow.
The big shift on March 1 is entirely psychological. You know when you make it to that date that warmer days are coming. It will stay light after dinner some day soon again, and you’ll be able to look up from the ground without fear of tearing your meniscus.
It just so happened that Monday broke sunny and clear, and Tuesday was better. The weather gizmo on my phone says it’s in the 60s right now, and will basically stay that way for the foreseeable future. The overnight lows are all above freezing.
The tree in the Mercury parking lot that I park under has little fuzzy buds on it. I see people jogging around City Park in shorts. The tennis courts are full, and the outdoor basketball court -- which I think has essentially become the relocated K-State rec center pickup game location -- is full, too. Spring sports at Manhattan High started Monday; I’ve got my “Let’s Go Harkin!” t-shirt all ready for the state tennis meet a couple of months from now. (Insider’s tip: Go see Dan Harkin play if you get the chance this spring -- he’s the best boys’ player at MHS in a generation.)
It also helps, this particular March, that the skies are brightening on the pandemic front. Vaccination numbers are shooting upward, and case numbers are plummeting, and -- while I think it’s wise to keep wearing masks and keep away from crowds -- there’s reason for optimism. There are three approved vaccines now, and all the elderly and the medical workers are innoculated.
As I say, we’re not out of the woods entirely. We could get a freezing rainstorm. A viral outbreak might hit us. No sense getting too wildly excited.
But it’s March. It’s in the 60s. Good things are happening. And more are coming.
I said I’d rather spend February in Hawaii. Late summer, I’d rather be in Minnesota. But the fall and the spring? There’s no better place on earth than right here.