Should the Manhattan school board start its meetings with a statement that says white people stole the land here from American Indians?
I start this column as a question because I think it’s worth considering seriously. So as to not bury the lede, I’d say: No, not exactly. But I do think it’s worth discussion, because we all need to learn.
The proposal is to say, in part: “...the land that serves as the foundation for this (school) district was, and still is, stolen land.”
I acknowledge that I don’t know nearly enough about the history of American Indian tribes that resided here, and I also acknowledge that those tribes had different conceptions of “ownership” than the white settlers who followed. I intend to learn much more about that history; I think we all should.
But based on my limited understanding, to say that the land was “stolen,” and that it remains at this moment “stolen,” is a couple of steps too far. The federal government negotiated two treaties with the Kansa by which the tribe was compensated — with money, property and other benefits — for the land that’s now Manhattan. A person can argue persuasively that such an arrangement constitutes an unfair deal, given the power differential, but to say “stolen” is not factual.
Such a statement is also divisive and provocative. It positions somebody (generally, “America”) as a thief, and somebody as a victim, and that’s just not productive. How does it help American Indians to be positioned as victims?
Most of us are aware that the Kansa had a settlement just east of what’s now Manhattan; that settlement was called Blue Earth. The Kansa moved out of that settlement after a treaty in 1825, and a renegotiated treaty in 1846, so they were gone by the time the abolitionists and developers arrived here (separately) and then joined together in 1855 to form Manhattan. Worth noting: When the feds came to discuss this with the Kansa, they came to Blue Earth, right here. A treaty with the Osage (who resided to the south) was signed at Council Grove. This stuff is local history. We’re surrounded by it. It’s particularly important here.
Mentioning other tribes brings up a point: This land has been occupied in one way or another by humans for roughly 12,000 years. Who “stole” from whom? Is the entire Earth ultimately stolen from Adam and Eve?
It would be naive or disingenuous to pretend that the federal government in general did not forcibly remove American Indian tribes from all over the country. That happened. It is one of the tragedies of our history. Our history as a country also started with political dealmaking that made room for slavery. Black people couldn’t vote; they had to sit in the balcony at the Wareham Theater. Women were disenfranchised. American history — and the history right here in Manhattan — has its dark chapters.
We’re going through one right now, at each other’s throats, actively dismissing facts.
We are all the descendants of saints and sinners, gamblers and thieves, statesmen, con artists, the noble, the brave, the decent and the kind. Do we need to recite all that before conducting public business? I’m not sure that’s useful.
But a statement about the history of the land here — a history that goes back through the American Indian tribes — is educational, and therefore might be valuable. But let’s just get out the editing pen, and start by crossing out the word “stolen.”