We’re making Manhattan Day on Saturday, an occasion we invented here at the turn of this century.
For those of you uninitiated, or for those who’ve forgotten, it’s a day to celebrate this community by marking the time of year in 1855 when two groups of settlers got together to form what is now Manhattan.
There’s no precise date in the historical record, but that’s OK. It’s sometime about now. We just decided to use the first Saturday in June to mark it.
The two groups included abolitionist settlers who had formed what they called Boston or New Boston, and a separate group financed by developers who wanted to form a town more or less as a business venture. Idealists and pragmatists. That division is at the root of who we are. But that’s also good, right? We strike a balance.
The point of the day is to celebrate the community we’ve built together. We decided to mark it by promoting neighborhood gatherings – picnics, cookouts, ice cream socials, block parties – so as to encourage people to get to know their neighbors better. Essentially, to build a stronger community from the inside-out.
I know it’s worked, in the sense that many people have told me it’s done exactly what we intended. There have been upwards of 1,0000 neighborhood gatherings over the life of Manhattan Day.
We took 2020 and 2021 off, since there was a lethal respiratory virus running amok, and promoting gatherings of large groups of people seemed like a fundamentally dumb idea. I decided to get back to it this summer, despite the risks, since there’s been ample time for vaccinations and boosters, and the rates of transmission and exposure had dropped so much. But because the situation remains fluid, I didn’t get it all going as early as usual, and so we’ve had far fewer neighborhoods sign up to participate.
I doubt there’s less community spirit than there used to be; my sense is that the dip occurred because people are still a little leery of gathering together if they don’t have to. And second, I do think the newspaper’s promotional power is substantial, and when I didn’t kick it into gear as early as I might have, it couldn’t work its magic as effectively.
I’m curious, though. If you have thoughts on this, and the future direction we ought to take with it, I’m all ears. Email me at nseaton@themercury.com. Maybe people are tired of neighborhood gatherings and would rather turn it into a series of historical seminars, or a giant kegger at the lake or (God forbid) a parade. (Too many parades around here as it is, I say. But that’s just me.) I really am open.
Meantime, even if you’re not having a neighborhood gathering, I do hope you pause for a minute this weekend to think about this great community we share, and how it managed to come together, and where it’s going.