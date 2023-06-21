I occasionally abuse myself by wading into discussions on social media. I found myself slack-jawed the other day at one on a Manhattan community Facebook page.
A person whose identity I will protect out of pure gallantry asked if Patrick Mahomes was still with the Chiefs. To her credit she indicated that she found no indication otherwise in “our news,” which I assume means the television, and that she checked Google. But she said other indications (from Google and from friends) was that “he might have bought the Broncos” and/or that he was no longer with the Chiefs.
Evidently the root of it is somebody’s assertion (on Twitter, I think) that Mahomes “owns” the Broncos. He also owns the Raiders and the Chargers, they said. Oh, and then, seemingly on par in the search results, is the notion that he is a part-owner of the Royals and of the Kansas City Current, which is the new women’s soccer team.
Well.
Where to start? It’s a fact that Mahomes – the quarterback of the Chiefs, the guy they signed to a $500 million contract – has become an investor in the Royals. He has also bought a stake in the women’s soccer team. When you’ve got half a billion dollars, you can do those sorts of things.
He’s also selling his house down near the Plaza because he and his wife are building a new one elsewhere in the KC metro.
I know these things because I subscribe to newspapers, and I read them. It takes me some time every day, time that I therefore do not have to spend doing something else, such as cruising around on Twitter or hitting myself in the head with a ball-peen hammer. It is part of my job, so I’m not claiming to be holier than thou. But I would recommend that you do the same, because – as I’ve said before in this space – if you are paying for the service, then the primary mission of the service is to take care of you. If you’re not paying for it, then somebody else is, and the primary business of the service is to take care of whoever that is. In the case of TV and social media, the whole point is to sell advertising, which means they want to goose traffic, which means they serve up all kinds of malarkey that gets you worked up.
But getting all worked up about meaningless stuff is a giant waste of your time and energy. To whatever degree you – or anybody else – had to deal with fear or anxiety that Patrick Mahomes would be slinging it this fall for the Broncos, you shortened or made less pleasant your life for no reason.
He “owns” the Broncos – and the Raiders and the Chargers, and pretty much everybody else – because he beats them routinely. This is sports smack-talk vocabulary. I realize that the search algorithms served up that smack-talk language on par with the facts about his investments, but they are not the same. You would know this.
Then, ironically, you asked the question on Facebook, which prompted a thread of discussion – all of which provided free content and additional traffic for Facebook to sell. So you’re not just the product – you’re the labor, too. Lemme know when that paycheck from Zuckerberg shows up.