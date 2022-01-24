So, about Mahomes and Kelce, and the best football game I’ve ever seen…I can’t let the moment pass without rousing the ghost of Del Close.
Mr. Close was a Manhattanite, in a house on Poyntz, just up the hill from 17th Street. Grew up here, graduated from Manhattan High, went to K-State. Went off to make his way in the world, ended up – after a wild, wild ride – as the creative force behind the Second City improv comedy outfit in Chicago. That meant he was the Godfather of American comedy in the past half-century, the person who inspired everyone from John Belushi to Tina Fey to Bill Murray. Murray, as you might recall, stood in the Manhattan High gym to help put Close’s name on the school’s Wall of Fame. You can look it all up.
Back to Patrick Mahomes.
There were 8 seconds left in the playoff game Sunday. The Chiefs were down by 3, and they had a long way to go to get to a point where they could even attempt a long field goal to tie the game. It was all down to this play.
Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, was about to get the snap, and he’s calling out the signals, and you can hear him say: “Do it, Kels! Do it! Do it, Kels!”
Turns out that Travis Kelce, the team’s record-setting tight end, had noticed something about the way the Buffalo Bills were lining up, and he thought he could freelance a route down the middle of the field. That wasn’t the designed play, but, with the entire season on the line, and the entire world watching after maybe the best weekend of professional football ever, Mahomes was willing to say yes.
That’s not the way big-time football generally works. Players do exactly what they’re supposed to do. They follow the playbook. That’s the difference between backyard touch football and the NFL. The quarterback doesn’t just yell to the receiver: “Hey, go get open and I’ll throw it to you.”
Mahomes? Oh, sure, he runs the plays. He knows where everybody’s supposed to go. But he also is willing to improvise, to wing it, to go backyard.
This is the key to understanding Mahomes, in my opinion. The crazy arm angles, the ability to size up the defense, the sheer physical talent – those are all important. But the key is the way his mind works: To Mahomes, the answer to every question is: Yes. Listen to the way he responds in interviews. You can hear it.
And you could see it on the field, at that one crucial moment: Yes. Do it, Kels. Wing it. We’ll make it up.
Back to Del Close. The key to improvisation, Close said, was that the answer always had to be “yes, and…” Think of it this way: If one character says, “Hey, there’s somebody in the closet” and the other character says, “No there’s not,” then the whole scene is dead. But if the answer is “Yes! And he’s got a gun!” then you’re off and running. What you have might be more brilliant than anybody could have scripted.
If Kelce hadn’t noticed something, or if Mahomes had thrown it where he was supposed to be, following the script, then the game is over and everybody is talking about Josh Allen and the turning of the tide in the AFC, and whether the Bills can avenge Jim Kelly.
Instead, here we are, talking about the greatest football game many of us have ever seen, wondering if the Chiefs can get to a third straight Super Bowl.
I doubt Mahomes has ever heard of Close, and I doubt he’s even given a moment’s thought to all this. It’s just part of him. “Do it, Kels!” will be much better-known, over the years, but the root of it all is “yes, and…” and a guy from Manhattan.